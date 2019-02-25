IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, today announced that it is working with ITSO Transit Hub Ltd (ITHL) to enable the digital ticket fulfillment process within ITSO on Mobile, bringing the UK's trusted national smartcard to mobile phones for the first time.

The technology is enabled by Google Pay, and supported by IDEMIA's leading solutions, ensuring an instant, secure and seamless ticketing experience for passengers.

To allow passengers to fulfil and use an ITSO compatible ticket on their mobile phones, ITHL has enlisted the services of IDEMIA Digital Enablement Platform, a comprehensive card digitization solution to build and host Transit Hub. Transit Hub is a fundamental part of the solution that manages the ticket fulfilment, provisioning and reporting service for ITSO on Mobile. In doing so, ITHL and IDEMIA aim to make ticketing better and smarter for the travelling public.

ITSO Ltd offers the only nationwide, inter-operable smart ticketing solution for public transport and has for many years worked to deliver ITSO smartcard services to an ever-wider population of passengers. ITSO is already in place throughout much of the UK accounting for over 2 billion journeys per year.

2019 will see the industry embrace ITSO on Mobile smart tickets. Passengers will be able to buy tickets on the move, switch between operators and modes of transport and access real time data all from their mobile phone. Operators will be able to roll out mobile tickets quickly and easily with minimum disruption to their current infrastructure and see the cost savings with this easy implementation.

"We are proud to be working with ITSO Transit Hub Ltd to enable a first of its kind smart mobile ticketing service. Public Transport Operators can connect their systems to the ITSO Transit Hub, a centralized and unique platform for digitizing ITSO smart tickets. The solution is based on IDEMIA's field proven Digital Enablement Platform, deployed at scale in a dozen countries and provisioning millions of cards across all major wallets," says Amanda Gourbault, Executive Vice-President for Financial Institutions activities at IDEMIA.

Steve Wakeland, Chief Executive Officer at ITSO Transit Hub Ltd, adds: "IDEMIA has been a key technology partner to help us deliver the ITSO smart mobile ticketing services. In this case, smart really does mean smart. Planning, paying and remote download is done securely in no time compared to some existing schemes that have their limitations and security risks. The handset becomes the ticket machine and the ticket. As the ticket is virtual, it is accepted instantly when tapped on a reader.

The first transport operators using ITSO on Mobile's mobile ticketing went live in November 2018 on the Swift metro tram in the West Midlands.

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect, travel and vote), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets our identity whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

With close to $3 billion in revenues and 13,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

About ITSO Transit Hub

ITSO Transit Hub develops, delivers into service and then operates ITSO on Mobile, including the fulfilment of mobile ticket purchases on behalf of ITSO Ltd.

About ITSO Ltd:

ITSO Ltd is a non-profit distributing membership organisation which aims to make travelling on public transport throughout the UK seamless and easy by enabling smart ticketing technology. The ITSO community is a membership of public sector authorities, transport operators and equipment and solution suppliers to the smart ticketing industry, who together use the ITSO Specification to deliver smart, integrated and interoperable ticketing across the UK. For more information about ITSO on Mobile visit www.itso.org.uk.

