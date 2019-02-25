GKN Holdings Limited - Transfer of Securities to the PSM

25 February 2019

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014

GKN Holdings Limited ("GKN Holdings")

Transfer of Securities to the PSM

£450,000,000 5.375% Notes due 19 September 2022 (Common Code: 083097825; ISIN: XS0830978259) issued under the £2,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme of GKN Holdings ("2022 Notes");

and

£300,000,000 3.375% Notes due 12 May 2032 (Common Code: 161185779; ISIN: XS1611857795) issued under the £2,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme of GKN Holdings ("2032 Notes")

Notice is given that GKN Holdings has applied to the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange for the transfer, on or about 11 March 2019, of the outstanding notes issued by GKN Holdings listed above (collectively the "Notes") from the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange plc to the Professional Securities Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Pursuant to separate meetings of the holders of the 2022 Notes and 2032 Notes held on 22 February 2019, certain amendments to the provisions of the trust deeds constituting each of the Notes, the terms and conditions of the Notes and other related documents, as described in more detail and in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in a consent solicitation memorandum dated 29 January 2019 (the "Consent Solicitation Memorandum") and the Notice of Meetings dated 29 January 2019 (the "Notice") prepared by GKN Holdings, were approved by way of extraordinary resolutions. Thereafter, among others, Supplemental Trust Deeds (as defined in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum) in respect of the 2022 Notes and the 2032 Notes were executed and GKN Holdings has now decided to transfer the listing of the Notes to the PSM.

General:

This announcement is released by GKN Holdings and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ("MAR"). For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Garry Barnes, Director at GKN Holdings.

