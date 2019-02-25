Support for the new language subsets to be key components of the LDRA tool suite for Automotive

LDRA, the leader in standards compliance, automated software verification, software code analysis, and test tools, today welcomed the arrival of MISRA C:2012 (3rd Edition, 1st Revision), and the announcement that two world-leading consortia in coding guidelines, MISRA and AUTOSAR, will integrate their industry guidelines for best practice in C++ into one publication. Represented by a total of five members of the MISRA C and C++ committees, LDRA is ideally placed to ensure conformance to the new language subsets. In addition, the LDRA tool suite will support both MISRA C:2012 3rd Edition, 1st Revision) and the new, integrated MISRA/AUTOSAR C++ guidelines starting with their respective release dates.

MISRA C:2012 is the 3rd edition of the MISRA C Guidelines. This first revision of MISRA C:2012 represents a consolidation of the original MISRA C:2012 document with the security guidelines established in MISRA C:2012 Amendment 1 and the corrections outlined in MISRA C: 2012 Technical Corrigendum 1.

The new, integrated MISRA/AUTOSAR C++ rule set will be developed over the coming months to initially apply to language versions up to and including ISO/IEC 14882 C++17, and will evolve on an ongoing basis to reflect the three-year release cycle for new versions of the language. It will result in common MISRA conventions and terminology in the recommended language subsets for both AUTOSAR Adaptive and Classic platforms.

LDRA offers complete transparency of its support for language subsets or "coding standards" by means of publicly accessible compliance matrices. The company also leads the industry in support of the current versions of the MISRA C, MISRA C++, and AUTOSAR C++ documents. LDRA will maintain the same level of transparency for both new sets of guidelines in accordance with its long-standing support of the international development, adoption, and enforcement of rigorous software standards that ensure the safety and security of software-based electronics systems.

"Both of these new documents represent logical and sensible steps," said Ian Hennell, Operations Director, LDRA. "MISRA C:2012 3rd Edition, 1st Revision, collates three current documents into a single reference, and the integrated MISRA/AUTOSAR C++ rule set will bring together the best ideas from two learned bodies, presenting in the familiar MISRA style. Both updates will make life simpler and less confusing for developers, which can only make safe and secure developments easier to achieve. Rest assured that LDRA will be among the first to support the new guidelines."

For more than 40 years, LDRA has developed and driven the market for software that automates code analysis and software testing for safety-, mission-, security-, and business-critical markets. Working with clients to achieve early error identification and full compliance with industry standards, LDRA traces requirements through static and dynamic analysis to unit testing and verification for a wide variety of hardware and software platforms.

