World's leading LTE for IoT chip extends market reach

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) announced that Telstra, Australia's leading telecommunication service provider, has certified Sequans' Monarch LTE technology for use on its 4G LTE network. Monarch is the industry's most highly-optimized LTE-M/NB-IoT chip, and Telstra is the latest among leading operators who have certified Monarch and/or Monarch-based modules for use on their LTE networks. Monarch is currently being designed into IoT devices that will soon launch on Telstra's network.

"Certification by Telstra assures device and module makers that a device has met Telstra's strict performance, interoperability, and feature requirements, and is approved to operate on Telstra's network," said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. "To achieve certification, Sequans demonstrated robust operation of Monarch on Telstra's LTE bands, complied with Telstra's power requirements, and met the ACMA RCF regulatory requirements for Australia."

Telstra certification marks another key milestone and an extension of the market reach of Monarch, the world's leading LTE-M chip, which is now approved by leading operators in USA, Japan, Europe, and Australia.

"Sequans is strongly committed to perfecting the use of LTE for IoT around the world, and has made great strides toward realizing this goal as more and more operators recognize it as an ultra-efficient connectivity solution for IoT applications," said Karam.

Sequans' Monarch Platform is the world's most highly optimized LTE-M/NB-IoT chip. It provides full support for power saving mode (PSM) and extended discontinuous reception (eDRX) to enable the long battery life needed by many IoT use cases, and it provides the enhanced coverage modes that extend coverage for deep-indoor and remote deployments. Monarch comprises baseband, RF, power management, and RAM in a single package. Monarch also supports advanced features such as programmable RF filtering for global band support in a Single-SKU, and proprietary dynamic power management technology enabling rock bottom low power consumption of 1 micro amp for long battery life.

