Visiongain Report Claims that 30% of the Top Generic Drug Producers are in the ROW Region

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Pharma Leader Series: Top Generic Drug Producers Market Forecast 2019-2029

North America, Europe, India, Rest of the World (RoW)

The top 10 generic drug producers have 61% share of the total revenue made by these top 50 companies. 22% of the top 50 generic drug producers are in North America. 30% of the top 50 generic drug producers fall under the RoW region. This figure reflects the increasing penetration of generics on a global scale with many pharmaceutical companies realising this industry as a primary source of revenue.

How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new 207-page report you will receive 74 tables and 72 figures- all unavailable elsewhere.

The 207-page report provides clear detailed insight into the top 50 generic drug producers. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

Report Scope

• This report ranks the world's top 50 generic drug manufacturers according to their generic drug revenues in 2017.

• Our report assesses the leading generic drug manufacturers worldwide. In general a company profile gives you the following information:

• Discussion of activities, technologies and recent financial results

• Assessment of developments - mergers and acquisitions (M&A), new products, outlooks, challenges and plans

• Historical revenue ($) and CAGR (%) of top players

• Forecasting of generic drug revenues to 2029 (for 18 leading companies).

• This report discusses the factors that affect the industry:

• M&A activity and related partnerships

• Global and regional strategies - extending business reach

• Competition from companies based in emerging national markets

• Increasing specialisation by leading players, including big pharma companies

• Increasing consolidation of the generics industry

• Advances in production technologies, including difficult-to-make generics and biosimilars - important shifts and opportunities in the industry.

• This report analyses the leading generic drug manufacturers in North America, including these companies:

• Abbott

• Akorn

• Alvogen

• Endo

• Impax

• Mallinckrodt

• Mylan

• Pfizer

• Pharmascience

• Valeant

• This report analyses the leading generic drug manufacturers in Europe, including these companies:

• Fresenius Kabi

• Gedeon Richter

• Insud Pharma

• Krka

• Novartis (Sandoz)

• Perrigo

• Pharmstandard

• Polpharma

• Sanofi

• Stada Arzneimittel

• This report analyses the leading generic drug manufacturers in India, including these companies:

• Sun Pharmaceuticals

• Aurobindo

• Lupin

• Cipla

• Dr Reddy's

• Glenmark

• Torrent Pharma

• Cadila

• Wockhardt

• Ipca

• This report analyses the leading generic drug manufacturers in RoW, including these companies:

• Teva

• EMS

• Aspen

• Sawai Pharmaceutical

• Nichi-Iko

• Abdi Ibrahim

• Towa Pharmaceutical

• Eurofarma

• Taro Pharmaceutical

• Hypermarcas

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the top generic drug manufacturers. You find data, trends and predictions.

Buy our report today Pharma Leader Series: Top Generic Drug Producers Market Forecast 2019-2029: North America, Europe, India, Rest of the World (RoW).

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/pharma-leader-series-top-generic-drug-producers-market-forecast-2019-2029/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Abbott

AbbVie

Abdi Ibrahim

Ache

Acino Pharma AG

Actavis

Adcock Ingram

Advance Vision Research

Agouron Pharmaceuticals

Akorn

Alcon

Allergan

Altaris Capital Partners

Alvogen

Amgen

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Anchen Pharmaceuticals

APIs manufacturers Gujarat Lyka Organics

ApoPharma

Apotex

Apotex Australia

Apotex Fermentation

APP Pharmaceuticals

Aprogen

Arrow Pharmaceuticals

Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation

Aspen

Aspen Health Care

Aspen Pharma

Aspen Trading

Aurigene Discovery Technologies

Aurobindo

Auspex Pharma

Aventis

Barr Pharmaceuticals

Bausch & Lomb

Bausch and Lomb Holdings Inc.

Bayer

Bayer Yakuhin

Bever Pharmaceutical Pte Ltd

Biocad Holding Ltd.

Bioceros

Biochem Pharma

Biocraft Laboratories

Bioniche Pharma

Biosintez

Biovail Corporation

Boca Pharmacal

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bremer Pharma

Bunker

Cadila Healthcare

Celltrion

Cenova Pharma

Cephalon

CFR Pharmaceuticals

Chattem Chemicals

Chemo Group

Chimpharm

Chiron Corporation

Chirotech Technology

CIBA VISION

Ciba-Geigy

Cipla

Claris

CNS Therapeutics

CSPC Pharma

CXP Pharmaceuticals

Dabur Pharma

DACA Pharmaceuticals

Daichi Kasei Co.

Delta

Dialfor Health

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

DreamPharma

DuPont Merck

Dusa Pharmaceuticals

DUSA Pharmaceuticals

Ebewe

Elan Pharmaceuticals

Elder Pharmaceuticals

Emergent Biosolutions

Emploi Quebec

EMS

EMS Consumer

EMS Generics

EMS Hospital

EMS Sigma Pharma

EMS Similars

Endo Pharmaceuticals

Eon Labs

EPD Business

Ethics Bio Lab

Eurofarma

European Medicines Agency (EMA)

Facet Biotech

Fenwal

Fera Pharmaceuticals

Filaxis

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Forest Laboratories

Fougera Pharmaceuticals

Fresenius Kabi

Fuso Pharmaceutical

Fuso Pharmaceutical Industries

G. D. Searle & Company

Gangene Corp

Gedeon Richter

Genfar S.A.

Germa Pharm

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Glenmark

Glenmark Generics Limited

Golden Cross Pharma

Graceway Pharmaceuticals

Greenstone

Grunenthal

Handok

Herbapol Pruszkow

Heumann Pharma

Hexal

Hikma

Hisun-Pfizer Pharmaceuticals

Hi-Tech Pharmacal

Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals

Hormosan Pharma

Hospira

Hungarian State Holding Company

Hypermarcas

Hypermarcas SA

IDEV Technologies

Ikaria, Inc.

Impax

Impax Laboratories

InfaCare Pharmaceutical Corporation

Innopharma

Inspire Pharmaceuticals

Insud Pharma

InvaGEn Pharmaceuticals Inc

Investissement Quebec

Ipca

Jai Pharma Limited

J-DOLPH Pharmaceutical Co.

Johnson & Johnson

JPH Group Holdings

Kaken Shoyaku

Kilitch Drugs

KM Godo Kaisha

Kobrek Pharmaceuticals

Krka

Krka Group

Kunwha Pharmaceuticals

KV Pharmaceuticals

Labesfal

Laboratorio Sanderson

Laboratorio Teuto Brasileiro

Laboratorios Gautier

Laboratorios Grin

Laboratorios Kendrick

Lannett

LEk

Lekko

Les Laboratories Servier

Litha

Lotus Pharmaceutical

Lupin

mAbxience

Madaus

Mallinckrodt

Mallinkrodt

Masterlek

Matrix Laboratories

Mechnikov Biomed

Meda

Mediate Specialities

Medisa Shinyaku

Medivation

Medley Industria Farmaceutica

Medquímica Indústria Farmacêutica LTDA

Meiji Seika Pharma

Meiji Upsher-Smith Laboratories

Merck KGaA

Microdose

Milmet Labs

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

MJ Pharma

Morton Grove Pharmaceuticals

Multicare Pharmaceuticals

Mylan

Mylan Laboratories

Mylan Pharmaceuticals

Mylan Specialty

Mylan Technologies Inc.

NATCO Pharma Limited

National Druggists

NBZ Pharma Limited

Neupoge

Nichi-Iko

Nichi-Iko Pharma Tech

Nicox

Nippon Chemiphar

Nippon Kayaku

NIXS Corporaration

Novartis

Novartis (Sandoz)

Novel Laboratories

Nycomed

Oak Pharmaceuticals

Ocera Therapeutics

OctoPlus

Omega Pharma

Onyx

OptiMedica

Oriel Therapeutics

Orion

Paladin Labs

Par Pharma

Par Pharmaceuticals

Parke-Davis

Pendopharm

Perrigo

Perrigo Company

Pfizer

PGT Healthcare

Pharma Dynamics

Pharmascience

Pharmstandard

Pharmstandard Biotec

Phlox Pharma

Pinewood Laboratories

Piramal Healthcare Solutions

Polfa Warszawa

Polpharma

Pradeep Drug Company

Promius Pharma

Pymepharco

Qualitest

Quesada Pharmaceutical

Ranbaxy Laboratories

Ratiopharm

Renaissance

Ribbon

Richter-Helm

Roemmer

Rx Pharmaceuticals

Sabex

Sagent Pharmaceuticals

Salix Pharmaceuticals

Sandoz

Sanofi

Santa Catharina pharmacy

Sawai Pharmaceutical

Sekisui Medical

Sigma Pharmaceuticals

Solvay Pharmaceuticals

Spirig Pharma

St Jude Medical

Stada

Stada Arzneimittel

STARLIMS

Strides Arcolab

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceuticals

Swisse Wellness

Synthelabo

Taiyo

Taro Pharmaceuticals

Temmler Pharma GmbH & CO. KG

Teuto Brasileiro

Teva

Torrent do Brasil

Torrent Pharma

Torrent Pharma Inc.

Towa Pharmaceutical

Tower Holdings

UDL Laboratories

United Research Laboratories

URL Pharma

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Veropharm

VersaPharm Incorporated

Vindexpharm

Volta and Farmindustria

VPI Holdings Corp

Warner Chilcott

Warner Lambert

Wockhardt

Wyeth

Yakuhan Pharmaceuticals

Zalicus Pharmaceutical

Zao Sun Pharma

Zao Torrent

Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical

Zoetis

Zydus Pharmaceuticals

Zydus Wellness

Zyg Pharma Private Limited

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com