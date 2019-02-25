The module maker and electronics giant is testing the feasibility of a complex virtual power plant with a blockchain platform provided by US-based LO3 Energy.Japanese electronics company and solar manufacturer Kyocera has announced it is testing a virtual power plant (VPP) based on solar-plus-storage systems at its Yokohama Nakayama office, using a blockchain system from U.S. company LO3 Energy. Kyocera said the VPP will be installed with its solar modules and batteries, and its energy flow will be managed by LO3 Energy's blockchain system, which is based on a peer-to-peer distributed consensus ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...