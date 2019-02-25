Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Change of Registered Office 25-Feb-2019 / 09:51 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC (the "Company") Change of Registered Office The Company announces that with effect from 25 February 2019 the Registered Office of the Company has been changed to: Hamilton Centre, Rodney Way, Chelmsford, Essex CM1 3BY. Enquiries: George Bayer Maitland Administration 01245 398984 Services Limited ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7602 EQS News ID: 780579 End of Announcement EQS News Service

