Contactless Ticketing to Account for 1 in 4 Digital Tickets Issued by 2023

A new study from Juniper Research found that contactless ticketing users will reach 468 million by 2023, up from an estimated 180 million in 2019. Consequently, 1 in 4 digital tickets purchased in 2023 will be contactless.

According to the new research, Mobile & Online Ticketing: Transport, Events Contactless 2019-2023, transport ticketing, particularly the metro/bus ticketing arena, will drive the growth of contactless adoption. This is due to successful deployments, such as Transport for London, which accounted for 760 million contactless journeys in the year up to September 2018. The research forecasts that metro/bus ticketing will account for 86% of all contactless ticketing in 2023.

For more insights, download the free whitepaper: Emerging Technologies Transforming Digital Ticketing.

Contactless Events Ticketing Struggling to Take Off

Contactless ticketing will continue to play a limited role in events ticketing, with transactions forecast to reach only 800 million in 2023; representing just 6.5% of digital event ticketing transactions by then. While several sports events, such as the 2018 FIFA World Cup, have demonstrated this approach, not enough is being done by venues to take advantage of it and other solutions, such as QR via mobile app, are playing a more dominant role.

Research author Nick Maynard explained: "With far higher compatibility with devices and lower installation costs than with contactless, QR-code mobile app ticketing will dominate events ticketing. Mobile app ticketing for events will allow targeted advertising to fans, as well as ticketing anti-fraud measures, which will add value for venues".

Wearable Ticketing to Remain Niche

The research also found that wearable ticketing will continue to be a niche prospect, with wearable ticketing transactions only accounting for less than 5% of total digital ticketing transactions in 2023.

While wearable ticketing is convenient, the range of devices sophisticated enough to handle ticketing applications is still very small. The trend to hybrid smartwatches means that many new devices are not capable of ticketing. Unless this changes, wearable ticketing will remain a fundamentally limited area.

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector; providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005395/en/

Contacts:

Sam Smith

Press Relations

T: +44(0)1256 830002

E: sam.smith@juniperresearch.com