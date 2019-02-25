Portugal's government has approved its 2018-2027 plan to strengthen its grid to integrate large volumes of renewable energy. Environment minister João Matos Fernandes has also revealed the solar auction planned for next summer will offer around 1.75 GW of capacity.Portugal's plan to make its grid strong enough to absorb more intermittent renewable energy up to 2027 - the Plano de Desenvolvimento e Investimento da Rede de Transporte de Eletricidade - was approved by the government last week, as announced by grid operator Redes Energéticas Nacionais (REN) in a filing with the Portuguese Securities ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...