Den 11 december 2018 observationsnoterades aktierna i Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) ("Bolaget") med hänvisning till ett kontant budpliktserbjudande från Aplite Holdings AB. Den 5 februari 2019 offentliggjorde Aplite Holdings AB ett pressmeddelande med information om att erbjudandet har accepterats av aktieägare i sådan utsträckning att Aplite Holdings AB äger över 90 procent av det totala antalet aktier i Bolaget. Den 22 februari 2019 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget beslutat att ansöka om avnotering. Den 25 februari 2019 inkom Bolaget med en ansökan till Nasdaq Stockholm AB om avnotering från Nasdaq Stockholm. Enligt gällande regelverk blir ett bolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoterat om bolaget ansökt om avnotering. Med anledning av det ovan anförda beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Bolaget (RADH, ISIN-kod SE0001857533, orderboks-ID 37352) ska observationsnoteras. On December 11, 2018, the shares in Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a mandatory cash tender offer from Aplite Holdings AB. On February 5, 2019, Aplite Holdings AB published a press release with information that the offer had been accepted to an extent that Aplite Holdings AB owns more than 90 percent of the total amount of shares in the Company. On February 22, 2019, the Company published a press release with information that the Company had decided to apply for delisting. On February 25, 2019, the Company submitted an application to Nasdaq Stockholm AB regarding delisting from Nasdaq Stockholm. The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company has applied for delisting. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in the Company (RADH, ISIN code SE0001857533, order book ID 37352) will be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Gustav Liljekvist eller Sara Hag på telefon 08-405 60 00. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Gustav Liljekvist or Sara Hag, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB