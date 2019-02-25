beqom, the provider of a cloud-based total compensation solution, today announced the go-live of its Long-Term Incentive (LTI) plan management system for Syngenta, the global Swiss agribusiness that aims to improve the sustainability, quality, and safety of agriculture with world-class science and innovative crop solutions. This implementation bolsters beqom's growth momentum and supports another customer towards a successful HR transformation journey.

After being acquired by ChemChina, Syngenta's need for an agile LTI plan solution required the organization look outside its HR suite, selecting beqom for its robust functionality.

Syngenta joins an increasing number of large enterprises selecting beqom as a best-of-breed compensation solution to integrate seamlessly with their HR suites.

This go-live marks the successful implementation of beqom's LTI functionality for the organization's executive population worldwide. The system is already well accepted by Syngenta's users and administrators.

"When evaluating the right technology to enable our HR transformation, we could not afford to compromise on our compensation strategy, requiring a flexible and powerful long-term incentive plan management system with the ability to expand to other areas of compensation," said Claire Glover, Head of Global Compensation, Syngenta.

Commenting on the announcement of the go-live was beqom's COO, Stephan Pohl, "beqom's long-term incentive plan functionality complemented perfectly with Workday's environment. After a thorough decision-making process it became clear for Syngenta that beqom was the right platform that could fit with its existing HRIS system. We are pleased to add another large international group to our happy clients in Europe."

About Syngenta:

Syngenta is one of the world's leading agriculture companies. Our ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. We aim to improve the sustainability, quality and safety of agriculture with world class science and innovative crop solutions. Our technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better use of limited agricultural resources. With 28,000 people in more than 90 countries we are working to transform how crops are grown. Through partnerships, collaboration and The Good Growth Plan we are committed to improving farm productivity, rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta and www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS.

About beqom:

Happiness is the best driver for success.

Our mission is to make the workforce of our customers happy. beqom drives happiness by allowing business managers to lead, align and motivate employees and partners. beqom's cloud-based total compensation platform is used globally across all industry sectors by over 100 large companies such as Microsoft and Vodafone. It addresses all performance and compensation aspects such as salary review, bonus, long-term incentives, commissions, benefits, non-cash rewards and all key drivers towards Employee Performance Management and Sales Performance Management. HR, sales and finance organizations leverage our platform to drive performance, retention, cost optimization and…happiness among their people.

Learn more at www.beqom.com.

