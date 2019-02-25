Well Pharmacy, the third largest pharmacy chain in the UK, has announced the appointment of a new Commercial Director, Jeremy Harrison, to drive the business forward.

Jeremy Harrison, Commercial Director, Well Pharmacy (Photo: Business Wire)

Jeremy joined the company on Monday 4th February 2019, bringing with him over 30 years of experience in multi-channel retail, supply chain management and logistics, and business change. Jeremy has held leadership roles in some of the biggest players in the retail industry, including Argos, Woolworths, and more recently, Tesco, where he was Supply Chain and Business Change Director for the UK and Central Europe.

As Commercial Director, Jeremy has responsibility for NHS buying, OTC retail, logistics and distribution, as well as the development of the growing wholesale division.

Speaking about his new position, Jeremy said: "It is a great time to join Well Pharmacy as we enter an exciting period of transformation, and I look forward to playing a key part in supporting, in collaboration with my colleagues, the delivery of a useful, relevant and hassle-free customer experience.

"One of the biggest lessons I've learnt from my years in the retail industry is that you always need to keep an eye on what the customer is doing. And Well Pharmacy's focus on the customer was a key attraction for me. We now give our customers choice so that however they choose to interact with our pharmacy, we have an option for them. That gives me confidence that our 70-year heritage, will continue to develop and be relevant for the next 70 years!"

John Nuttall, CEO at Well Pharmacy said: "I'm thrilled to welcome Jeremy as the newest member of the Executive Team. With more than three decades of commercial and retail expertise, Jeremy will add significant value to our leadership team, identifying fruitful commercial opportunities, and helping to support and strengthen our strategy to build the best prescription experience in the UK."

