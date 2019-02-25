MUSIC WORLD CUP Appoints Rodney Jerkins as World Unity Ambassador

ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MUSIC WORLD CUP revealed its World Unity Ambassador Program today from its offices in Switzerland, announcing the appointment of the four-time Grammy Award winning record producer, songwriter, rapper and musician, Rodney Jerkins, (aka; Dark Child) as a World Unity Ambassador. It has been argued that Rodney Jerkins is considered the most commercially successful record producer of all time. At the age of 14, Jerkins was mentored by his idol, Teddy Riley. Today, in his early 40's, Rodney can claim that he has produced and written for Brandy, Patti LaBelle, Joe, The Saturdays, Toni Braxton, Vanessa Williams, Will Smith, Keyshia Cole, Monica, Michael Jackson, Ayumi Hamasaki, Cher, Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Lopez, Aaliyah, Britney Spears, Mary Mary, The Black Eyed Peas, Destiny's Child, Spice Girls, TLC, Janet Jackson, Danity Kane, Beyoncé, Linda Király, Lady Gaga, Cascada, Tamia, Pussycat Dolls, Whitney Houston, Natasha Bedingfield, Mary J. Blige, Lionel Richie, Tiffany Evans, JYJ, Wonder Girls, Austin Brown, Kanye West, Katy Perry, Utada Hikaru, Hala Al Turk, Nelly Furtado, Justin Bieber, Brian McKnight, LMFAO and many more. In the 2010s, he produced songs for Mariah Carey, Leona Lewis, JLS, Kylie Minogue, Ayumi Hamasaki, The Saturdays'.

MUSIC WORLD CUP World Unity Ambassador Program are visionaries in their profession. They are leaders who have earned the respect of their peers. They are true pioneers in their ambition to do good for humanity. Fahad Alhamrani, Chairman of the board, and co-founder of MUSIC WORLD CUP said, "MUSIC WORLD CUP is truly honored to have such an accomplished legend as Rodney Jerkins join its family of global ambassadors. The MUSIC WORLD CUP World Unity Ambassadors are specifically selected in honor of their outstanding contribution to the global music community and for adding significant value to people's lives around the world. Rodney Jerkins, the man we have endearingly known as Dark Child, is a perfect example of global accomplishments, expertise, experience and alien-like talent. He embodies the complete package of a MUSIC WORLD CUP World Unity Ambassador."

MUSIC WORLD CUP is a block chain driven, next generation online social platform where artists can upload a performance and fans can listen, engage, like and vote for their favorite artists online. To find out more visit www.musicworldcup.com The first MUSIC WORLD CUP LIVE Finals takes place end of 2019.

