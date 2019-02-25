Vineti announces strategic partnership with Autolus Therapeutics to support delivery of novel T cell therapies

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vineti Inc, the leading software platform of record for personalized therapeutics, today announced a new partnership to help advance and scale Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL)'s broad clinical stage pipeline of cancer treatments for hematological and solid tumors.



Autolus, a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, has four clinical programs in five hematological and one solid tumor indication. Vineti provides the leading software platform to align, streamline, and manage the complex personalized cell therapy process to enhance safety and efficiency of product delivery.

"At Autolus, we have a passionate focus on the unmet needs of our patients, and we are delighted to collaborate with Vineti to address the significant supply chain challenges inherent in delivering cell therapies and making them available to the patients who need them most," said Christopher Vann, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Autolus. "We are pleased that Vineti shares our sense of urgency to work with us to support our programs to meet clinical trial supply today and commercial demand in the future."

Vineti provides the leading digital orchestration platform to track, trace, align, and simplify the complex journey that underlies each personalized cell therapy supply chain. Vineti's platform will support Autolus as it advances and expands its pipeline of therapies and prepares for registration and eventual commercialization. Based in the United States, Vineti is supporting patients and clinicians in hundreds of leading medical centers world-wide, and is rapidly expanding to Asia-Pacific and Europe.

"We are honored to support Autolus in their efforts to provide transformative treatments to cancer patients," said Vineti CEO Amy DuRoss. "Autolus has shown a deep commitment to the needs of patients who may benefit from the therapies they are developing. We are very excited to help Autolus advance their mission and prepare for registration and future commercialization."

Vineti is the first cloud-based software platform to help safely and efficiently move patient-based personalized therapies through clinical development and into mainstream medicine at scale. The Vineti platform - configurable, cloud-based, secure and scalable - brings the best of enterprise software to advanced therapies. The Vineti solution automates traceability for personalized therapies, enables sophisticated, efficient treatment scheduling and manufacturing, and helps ensure conformation with regulations and standards. The platform supports the full continuum of personalized therapies and enabling workflows.

This announcement follows the news of Vineti's rapid global growth in the coming year.

Vineti is the first commercial, configurable cloud-based platform to expand patient access to life-saving cell and gene therapies. Vineti was co-founded by GE and the Mayo Clinic to solve the key challenges patients, medical providers, biopharmaceutical companies and regulators face in the delivery and commercialization of individualized therapies. Now a fully independent company, Vineti offers a digital platform of record to integrate logistics, manufacturing and clinical data for personalized therapies. The Vineti software solution aligns and orchestrates the cell and gene therapy process and improve product performance overall. The Vineti platform supports the full continuum of patient-specific therapies, including cancer vaccines and autologous and allogeneic therapies. The platform can also be harnessed for drug products requiring companion diagnostics or REMS programs. The company is expanding rapidly, and the Vineti platform will be in use in hundreds of leading medical centers world-wide in 2019, on behalf of multiple biopharmaceutical partners. For more information, please visit www.vineti.com . Sign up to follow @vinetiworks on https://twitter.com/vinetiworks .

