Electronic Shelf Label Market Investigation Highlights Hypermarkets & Supermarkets to Instill Growth Through 2028, Reveals Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The retail sector has been the prime haven for electronic shelf labels, which in the coming years is expected to showcase higher demand. The emergence of supermarkets and hypermarkets across developed and developing economies is seen as a major driver for the electronic shelf label industry. Fact.MR has actively researched these facets and has compiled them in a published study titled "Electronic Shelf Label Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market insights 2018 to 2028". This report is a useful database for investors, market experts and manufacturers, since it covers vital information ranging from historical data analysis, current market scenario, future market projections and a lot more. Readers can access knowledge concerning different market trends such as market share, key drivers, restraints, and opportunity assessment.

According to Fact.MR study, the demand for electronic shelf label is likely to expand at an energetic pace showcasing growth 21.5% CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period between 2018 and 2028. Interestingly, electronic shelf label sales are projected to cross US$ 1,700 Mn by the end of 2028.

Rising Count of Hypermarkets and Supermarkets Stir Demand for Electronic Shelf Label

It has been noticed that demand for electronic shelf label across hypermarkets and supermarkets is likely surge at a significant speed. This enhancement is as a result of higher inclination of such retail outlets in the direction of automation products and equipment. The presence of electronic shelf label leads to higher suitability quotient for hypermarkets and supermarkets. In the last decade, spectacular growth of the retail sector at the global level has resulted in a significant increase in the count of hypermarkets and supermarkets; thereby, pushing the market for electronic shelf labels to new heights.

E-Ink Electronic Shelf Labels Showcase Impetus Growth

Based on researched data collected by Fact.MR, the demand for E-Ink electronic shelf labels is estimated to swell due to favorable factors like low power consumption and paper-like readability. Furthermore, sale of E-Ink based electronic shelf label (ESL) is anticipated to surpass US$ 1,400 Mn by 2028-end. These impressive figures highlight the popularity of this advance electronic shelf label owing to its advantages like wide viewing angles, multi-color options and superior optical performance.

Geographical Presence Highpoints Europe Managing the Largest Market Share

The dominance of developed countries in the electronic shelf labels market is quite prominent. Sales are expected to remain concentrated across Europe, particularly in nations like France, the United Kingdom and Germany. It has been analyzed that demand for electronic shelf label in Europe has been driven by price compliance which has resulted in retailers approving the technology to evade penalties. Furthermore, demand for electronic shelf label across China is expected to expand at a greater rate during the forecast period until 2028.

The concluding section of the research report targeting electronic shelf label market delivers a brief understanding on the competitive landscape. This portion focuses on various market players from the electronic shelf label market which are examined in terms of product portfolio analysis, mergers and acquisitions, marketing strategies, company overviews and key financials. Some of the primary companies assessed in the report are Pricer AB, Altierre Corporation, DisplayData Ltd., SES-imagotag, Solum Co. Ltd., Hanshow Technology Co. Ltd. and Teraoka Seiko Co. Ltd.

