Candle Market to Reach US$ 13,619.3 Mn by 2026, Due to Rise in Disposable Income of Buyers, States TMR

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global candle market is highly fragmented and competitive, says Transparency Market Research based on a recently published report. This is because of the presence of a large number of entrants who are competing to stay on top. In the near term, the global candle market is expected to observe an escalated challenge with the passage of various emerging new players. In order to be ahead in the global candle market, some of the key players are seen focusing on collaborations and strategic mergers and acquisitions. They are also investing considerable amount of money into R&D of better products. Deploying such approaches, some of the firms that have come to hold a dominant position in it are Hansa Candle AS, KORONA Candles S.A., Ceras Roura, Contract Candles Ltd, and Candle Scandinavia Group AB, among others.

Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=50343

According to the research report by Transparency Market Research, the global candle market is projected to reach US$13,619.3 mn by 2026 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2018 to 2026. On the basis of type, the global candle market has been divided into votive, tea lights, birthday candles, columns, wax filled container candles, cartridge candles, and others. Among these, wax filled container candles, tea lights, and votive are expected to grow at pace. Rise in use of candles at special events, occasions, celebrations, and so forth is foreseen to rise demand for candles. Moreover, increasing demand of scented candles and ornamental candles, and new area of utilization for candles are key elements expected to fuel the development of the global candle market in the forthcoming years.

Rapidly Changing Lifestyle is Boosting the Market

There is rise in the number of candle lovers globally. Currently candles are not being utilized only to light but rather for different purposes such as decoration and gifting. Consistently, candles have experienced numerous magnificent changes. Today candles are accessible in different size, shape, and design. Accessibility of various kinds of candles, like scented candles, floater candles, and others are pulling in buyers towards them. Further, an increase in disposable income of buyers and fast changing ways of life are prime factors boosting the global candles market's growth that are enabling them to spend more on fragrance products and home décor. Shoppers are progressively buying candles as a point of convergence for their home decor, and for aromatherapy like stress reduction and relaxation.

Request a Sample of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=50343

Advancement in candles, new methods of using them, and increase in utilization of candles for special events, are viewed as key drivers of candle market over the globe. Rise in utilization of environmental-friendly candles, and an increase in popularity of candles for designing homes creates great opportunities in the global candle market.

Private Label Candle Challenges Candle Market

Candles market have a large number of local manufacturers and due to these private label products present a growing threat to branded products. An increase in the number of local manufacturers of candles is affecting the revenue of organized players in the global candle market.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Industry Expert: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=50343

Nonetheless, evolution in e-commerce has created huge opportunities for producers and distributors in the industry. Rise in popularity of scented candles and wax-filled containers will trigger growth of the global candle market during the forecast period.

This review is based on Transparency Market Research's report, titled "Candle Market" based on (Type - Tea Lights, Votive, Pillars, Birthday Candles, Cartridge Candles, Wax Filled Container Candles, and Others; Raw Material - Beeswax, Stearin, Paraffin Wax, Rapeseed Wax, Palm Wax, Soy Wax, and Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 - 2026".

Request For Discount On This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=50343

The global Candle Market is segmented as follows:

Type

Tea Lights

Votive

Pillars

Birthday Candles

Cartridge Candles

Wax Filled Container Candles

Raw Material

Beeswax

Stearin

Paraffin Wax

Rapeseed Wax

Palm Wax

Soy Wax

Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China



India



Japan



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& South America

Brazil



Rest of South America

Browse More Consumer Goods Market Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Skincare Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/skincare-market.html

- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/skincare-market.html Air Fresheners Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/air-fresheners-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/air-fresheners-market.html Coffee Machines Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/coffee-machines-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: https://tmrblog.com/