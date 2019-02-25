Rovio Entertainment Oyj: Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Sprint Joins with Hatch to Supercharge 5G Mobile Gaming

Sprint customers will be the first in the United States to experience this pioneering 5G cloud gaming service

Coming soon! Access to more than 100 premium games, cloud streaming and the ability to face off with friends in live games and tournaments

BARCELONA - Feb. 25, 2019 - Game on! Sprint (http://www.sprint.com/) (NYSE: S) will collaborate with cloud gaming pioneer Hatch (https://playhatch.com/), a subsidiary in which Rovio holds an 80 percent stake, to deliver an unrivaled game-streaming experience. Gamers on Sprint 5G will be the first in the United States to experience Hatch's first-of-its-kind mobile 5G cloud gaming service.

For millions of gamers, this is fantastic news. Hatch's cloud gaming service is designed for 5G mobile networks and when Sprint launches 5G in select cities this spring, gamers will be amazed. Sprint 5G will bring faster speeds and greater reliability, allowing games on Hatch to be played instantly over the internet with no downloads or updates necessary, just like streaming music or movies!1

This groundbreaking Sprint-Hatch relationship will offer:

Unlimited on-demand access to a curated portfolio of more than 100 premium mobile games, including exclusive Hatch Originals like Arkanoid Rising.

A rich social gaming experience including competitive leaderboards and shared gameplay sessions with voice chat.

The ability to connect with friends and join live tournaments.

Access to Hatch Kids, a safe space for kids to play, create and learn without any advertising or in-game purchasing.

"The possibilities of 5G are limitless and it's important to demonstrate today how 5G will work in the real world and impact our lives," said Bryan Fries, vice president, 5G strategy. "Hatch is an outstanding partner because with their technology we'll be able to show how 5G will literally change the game. For the first time, gamers on Sprint 5G will be able to access a huge library of games and play instantly without waiting to download or update games."

Hatch is an innovative cloud gaming service first launched in Finland and other European countries and is coming to the United States for the first time with Sprint 5G. Because Sprint is a global leader in standards -based 5G deployment, today's match is perfect. Hatch is a subscription service offering premium games without any in-game purchases, limits or paywalls beyond the flat monthly fee. When outside of 5G coverage, players will still be able to enjoy many games and features that Hatch offers on Sprint's nationwide LTE-Advanced network, which is two times faster than before.2

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Sprint, whose vision and leading role innovating consumer experiences on 5G make them an ideal partner as we begin bringing Hatch and the cloud gaming revolution to the U.S.," says Nick Thomas, vice president for commercial partnerships at Hatch. "We can't wait to give Sprint 5G customers a great gaming experience - and a great consumer use case for the power of 5G."

About Sprint

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.5 million connections as of Dec. 31, 2018, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching the first 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

About Hatch

Hatch is the cloud gaming service built for the always on, always connected 5G world, streaming rich, full-featured games to the screens already in your life: mobiles, tablets and TVs. Hatch Premium members enjoy instant, on-demand access to more than 100 full-featured premium games, including Arkanoid Rising, the first Hatch Original exclusive to the platform. Hatch is available now via Google Play in Japan and select European countries. Support for Hatch on more platforms, screens and countries is planned for later. For more information, visit playhatch.com. Hatch is a subsidiary of Rovio Entertainment Corporation.

About Rovio

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, games-first entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games which have been downloaded over 4 billion times. The Company is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today the Company offers multiple mobile games, animations and has produced The Angry Birds Movie, which opened number one in theaters in 50 countries, and the sequel to which is set for theatrical release in 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the Company's shares are listed on the main list of the NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)

1Requires capable device in 5G network coverage area. Coverage not available everywhere.

2Compared to Sprint 4G LTE. Requires capable device. 4G LTE-A not available everywhere.

