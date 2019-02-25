sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 25.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

927,55 Euro		+4,01
+0,43 %
WKN: 896360 ISIN: US7960508882 Ticker-Symbol: SSU 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
926,61
928,68
13:14
926,16
928,63
13:08
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A927,55+0,43 %
SPRINT CORPORATION5,64-0,53 %