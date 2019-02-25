Sputtering Equipment Cathode Market Size Worth $1.23 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sputtering equipment cathode market size is expected to reach USD 1.23 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period. Increasing requirement for silicon wafers backed by the growing global electronics device demand is expected to positively impact the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Circular cathode is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025, owing to the ability of this cathode to apply coatings to components with intricate design. Moreover, rising demand in semiconductor wafer application is expected to drive the growth

Linear cathode accounted for USD 203.4 million in terms of revenue in 2017. Higher sputter deposition rates enabled by the linear sputter magnetrons is expected to drive the growth in the years to come

China held the largest market share of over 37% in 2017 owing to the presence of robust manufacturing base majorly automotive and electronics manufacturers

Major companies operating in the sputtering equipment cathode market focus on expanding their production capacity through acquisition of local manufacturers and setting up of new facilities. They prioritize R&D to develop advanced processes to enhance the throughput.

Read 70 page research report with TOC on "Sputtering Equipment Cathode Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Linear, Circular), By Region (North America, Europe, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/sputtering-equipment-cathode-market

Demand for sputtering equipment is projected to witness increasing demand from automobile industry as it leads to eco-friendly metallization with zero production of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs). In addition, it helps manufacturers replace costly metal parts with lightweight and inexpensive solution, which are coated with thin desired metals, thereby driving the demand for cathode.

The sputtering equipment cathode market exhibits high competition as a large number of key players offer a wide range of products to the end-use industries. Moreover, limited product differentiation coupled with availability of localized manufacturers is further expected increase competitiveness in the global market.

The market is anticipated to continue witnessing a number of technological developments pertaining to the physical vapor deposition process, which is primarily carried out by the use of the sputtering equipment. In addition, eco-friendly nature of the process coupled with introduction of specialized DC power based Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) process is also anticipated to positively impact the market growth.

One of the latest innovations in magnetron sputtering includes confocal sputtering technique, which has enhanced the film uniformity. In addition, it has the capability of having multiple targets in the vacuum chamber leading to time and cost saving. These features are expected to bolster the demand for sputtering equipment especially in R&D applications, thereby driving growth of the cathode market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global sputtering equipment cathode market on the basis of product and region:

- Sputtering Equipment Cathode Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Linear

Circular

- Sputtering Equipment Cathode Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

