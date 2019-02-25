Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

HEADLINE: 2nd Interim Dividend

The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce the 2nd interim dividend, in respect of the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 March 2019, of 1.25 pence per Ordinary share. This dividend will be paid on 30 April 2019, to shareholders on the register on 5 April 2019. Shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 4 April 2019.

Contacts :

Hilary Jones

R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 825323

25 February 2019