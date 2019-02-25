Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, February 25
Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
HEADLINE: 2nd Interim Dividend
The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce the 2nd interim dividend, in respect of the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 March 2019, of 1.25 pence per Ordinary share. This dividend will be paid on 30 April 2019, to shareholders on the register on 5 April 2019. Shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 4 April 2019.
Issued for and on behalf of Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
Contacts:
Hilary Jones
R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 825323
25 February 2019