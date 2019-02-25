Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2019) -Bell Copper Corporation (TSXV: BCU) ("Bell Copper" or the "Company") reports that core drilling has recommenced on drillhole K-20 at the Perseverance porphyry copper project, located in northwestern Arizona, USA.

As previously reported January 21, 2019, drillhole K-20 encountered more than 700 meters of anomalous copper minerals, comprising chalcopyrite, bornite, and chalcocite beginning at a depth of approximately 300 meters. In the lower part of K-20, the drill core became increasingly potassically altered with more frequent veins and quartz-molybdenite stringers, hydrothermal magnetite veins, and secondary biotite alteration. This information suggests that K-20 has approached the higher temperature region of the porphyry system. Based on the perceived proximity to the target, K-20 is being advanced.

Bell and the Joint Venture partner Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSX-V:CDB; OTCQX:CDBMF) believe that hypogene enrichment may extend to shallower depths. Evidence of this includes: presence of advanced argillic alteration and quartz sericite alteration in drill holes west of K-20, and bornite and chalcocite rimming chalcopyrite near the bottom of K-20. Further to this, a downhole acoustic televiewer survey will be performed to assist in the evaluation of potential wedging and directional drilling at shallower depths from K-20.

About Bell Copper

Bell Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, exploration and discovery of large copper deposits located in a region responsible for 10% of the world's copper production: Arizona.

Perseverance Porphyry Copper Project

A primary focus for Bell Copper is the ongoing exploration and development at the Perseverance Porphyry Copper Project near Kingman, AZ, where we are pursuing the faulted-off top of a major porphyry copper system, the bottom of which is exposed in the foothills 8+ km west of the Company's property. The Perseverance project is under a Joint Venture with Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQX: CDBMF).

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Marsh, PhD, PEng., the Company's CEO and President. No mineral resource has yet been identified on the Perseverance Project. There is no certainty that the present exploration effort will result in the identification of a mineral resource or that any mineral resource that might be discovered will prove to be economically recoverable.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Bell Copper Corporation

"Timothy Marsh"

Timothy Marsh, President, CEO & Director

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which Bell Copper operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include actual exploration results, interpretation of metallurgical characteristics of the mineralization, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, delays or inability to receive required approvals, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

