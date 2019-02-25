Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (Hytera), a leading global provider of innovative Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) communications solutions, is unveiling today its P-LTE Mission Critical Services (MCS) solution at the Mobile World Conference 2019 (MWC 2019) held in Barcelona, Spain.

As Long Term Evolution (LTE) excels in broadband, high data rate and all-IP networks, customers from many vertical sectors have an increasing need for high-rate data and multimedia dispatching services. This is the main driver for global PMR players seeking to leverage LTE features to better address mission critical communications. 3GPP even defined mission critical services (MCS), including mission critical Push-to-Talk (MCPTT), mission critical video (MCVideo) and mission critical data (MCData) in Release 13, 14, and 15.

The Hytera P-LTE MCS solution complies with both LTE and MCS standards and can serve many mission critical industries, such as public safety, rail transit, dock and port, airport, energy, mining, forests and factories with voice and video services, high-traffic data transmission, and multimedia dispatch. It's able to boost customer capabilities in daily communication and dispatch as well as improves their operational efficiency.

Based on the distributed architecture and modular design, the P-LTE MCS system consists of trunking terminals, base stations, evolved Trunking Core network (eTC), MCS trunking servers, and network management and dispatch applications. Furthermore, it supports seamless handover among narrowband systems, private LTE networks, and public LTE networks. The system features high QoS, low latency, backup, and redundancy to better secure data and its transmission. In MCPTT interoperability tests organized by the ETSI, Hytera P-LTE MCS system is approved to be capable of interconnecting with other systems from 12 manufacturers.

The P-LTE MCS system can be deployed in two ways. First is over the private LTE network, where its IoPS functionality ensures service continuity when the link between the base station and the eTC is broken. Concurrent transmission of large amount of videos is possible as the system uses evolved Multimedia Broadcast Multicast Service (eMBMS) protocol, which optimizes the utilization of network resources and the service experience of users. Second is over the public LTE network. This facilitates flexible deployment, shortens construction time, and lowers the cost. It can also use private LTE network base stations to complement where public network coverage is insufficient in order to provide customers comprehensive trunking services.

At the MWC, Hytera demonstrated to the audience multiple trunking services, such as MCPTT calls, video uploading and distribution, video conference, and dynamic regrouping. Some visitors were even invited to experience how the Hytera MCS solution could be used in various scenarios to materialize customer value. For example, when a public safety emergency incident happens, the Hytera MCS system empowers dispatchers to quickly setup an MCPTT group call to deliver tasks and dynamically regroup frontline personnel according to their GIS-based locations, realizing the optimal allocation of both personnel and resources. Meanwhile, with the help of MCVideo, the command center is able to acquire field videos for decision-making and remote control.

In addition, Hytera released an MCS app (MCC) and broadband radios. End users can access to the P-LTE MCS system either via their smart phones or Hytera broadband radios to enjoy a large variety of quality trunking services.

The launch of the P-LTE MCS solution has proved Hytera's technology capability in private broadband network. The solution has made breakthroughs in many aspects, such as broadband trunking, multimode convergence, and smart command. The MCS system integrates information data to the smart application and adopts various technologies to enable the system to adapt better to the environment, speed up handling and dispatch, and flexible deployment. In this way, Hytera architects a private network that can help customers worldwide to achieve the impossible.

About Hytera Communications

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited is a leading global provider of innovative Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) communications solutions that improve organizational efficiency and make the world safer. Founded in Shenzhen, China in 1993 and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (002583.SZ), Hytera has ten R&D centers around the world. Hytera serves customers in over 120 countries and regions, including government, public safety, utilities, transportation and enterprises. Sepura Group PLC (in UK) and its subsidiary Teltronic S.A.U. (in Spain) became a part of Hytera in May, and Norsat International Inc. (in Canada) and its Sinclair Division became part of Hytera in July 2017. For more information, please visit www.hytera.com.

