Agreements signed in Greece, Latvia, Lithuania and Kuwait, with more in discussions

Mobidiag Ltd., a commercial stage molecular diagnostics company addressing the spread of antimicrobial resistance, today announces that it has signed multiple exclusive agreements with international partners for the distribution of its Amplidiagand Novodiagproducts in Europe and the Middle East.

Mobidiag has signed exclusive agreements for the distribution of Amplidiagand Novodiagwith Helix2 for Greece and Interlab INTERAUTOMATIKA UAB for Latvia and Lithuania. Mobidiag has also signed its first agreement in the Middle East with Ibn Rushd Medical Scientific Equipment Co. for the distribution of Novodiag in Kuwait. The agreements are effective immediately and initially in place for a period of two years.

Tuomas Tenkanen, CEO of Mobidiag, said, "We are delighted to have extended our commercial footprint into new international territories including our first agreement in the Middle East. Mobidiag continues to see demand grow for the Amplidiag and Novodiag solutions and we are in discussions with several distribution partners in a range of international markets, as customers look for comprehensive diagnostic solutions to a wide range of infectious diseases in both centralised and decentralised laboratories."

About Mobidiag Ltd

Mobidiag is a commercial stage, fast growing molecular diagnostics company whose affordable, widely applicable and robust technology makes the power of molecular diagnostics available to address the spread of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) by rapid detection of pathogens and their potential resistance to antibiotics. Through its Amplidiag and Novodiag solutions, Mobidiag offers a comprehensive range of fast, reliable and cost-effective molecular diagnostic solutions for the detection of infectious diseases to laboratories of all sizes.

Mobidiag is headquartered in Espoo, Finland, with subsidiaries in France, UK and Sweden. To learn more, visit www.mobidiag.com.

