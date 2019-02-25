Company Shows Why the World's Largest Service Providers Turn to Netcracker to Future-Proof Their Digital Infrastructure and Transform Their Businesses

Netcracker Technology announced today that it will demonstrate its market leadership in digital transformation and 5G monetization as well as its groundbreaking Netcracker Business Cloud solution at Mobile World Congress 2019. Netcracker's pavilion will be located in Hall 2, Stand 2H31.

As part of its Mobile World Congress Experience, Netcracker will host the highly anticipated CxO Summit, "Achieving Business Results in a Digital Economy," on February 26, 2019, featuring executives from Optus, Rakuten, Vodafone and TELUS as well as Netcracker's President and CEO, Andrew Feinberg. These industry leaders will discuss the decisions executives must face when navigating large-scale digital transformation initiatives.

"We are excited to share our success as a strategic partner to the world's most innovative service providers at this year's Mobile World Congress. We look forward to showcasing market leadership and ability to deliver digital transformation successfully," said Sanjay Mewada, Chief Strategy Officer at Netcracker.

CxO Summit: Achieving Business Results in a Digital Economy

Netcracker's CxO Summit, "Achieving Business Results in a Digital Economy," is set to take place at 9:30 AM on February 26 and will offer an unprecedented glimpse into the executive mindset behind large-scale digital transformations. The summit will feature several of the world's most innovative transformation leaders including:

Allen Lew, CEO, Optus

Tareq Amin, CTO, Rakuten Mobile

Ibrahim Gedeon, CTO, TELUS

Carlos Valero, Global IT Strategy Architecture, Vodafone

Executives will share their experiences, proof points and approaches to achieving clear business results through digital transformation. You can register for the summit here.

Presenting Digital Transformation With Rakuten at MWC

Netcracker's Gustavo Duarte, Director of Digital Services, will present on "Digital Innovation: Beyond Connectivity" at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 26 at the Rakuten pavilion (Hall 4, Stand 4A10). During the session, Mr. Duarte will highlight Netcracker's strategic partnership with Rakuten as it launches a new mobile network and further expands its robust offerings.

Technology and Solutions Demonstrations

Netcracker will demonstrate its end-to-end solutions for operational and business excellence in its pavilion in Hall 2, Stand 2H31. Attendees can visit to learn more about how Netcracker is helping leading mobile operators execute the next generation of mobile services, launch new B2B and B2C offerings with Netcracker Business Cloud and monetize 5G service launches.

Netcracker will also be present at the NEC booth, Hall 3, Stand 3M30.

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, is a forward-looking software company, offering mission-critical solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 20 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

