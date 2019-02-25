More Upside Ahead for Square Stock?It's no secret that early investors of successful businesses can make some of the biggest profits. If you jump at an opportunity before other market participants establish a bullish sentiment towards the stock, you'll likely make a serious buck.Early investors of Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) stock are certainly laughing all the way to the bank. And I'm not talking about really early investors like Khosla Ventures or Sequoia Capital, although those two undoubtedly enjoyed big paydays by participating in the company's early rounds of funding. I'm talking about small retail investors that.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...