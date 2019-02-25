Tech Mahindra to debut netOps.ai, a 5G Network Automation Managed Services Framework, at Mobile World Congress 2019

Tech Mahindra Ltd., a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions, announced netOps.ai, its Network Automation and Managed Services Framework. Tech Mahindra will conduct the first-ever live demonstration of its netOps.ai framework at Mobile World Congress 2019.

Tech Mahindra's netOps.ai, Network Automation and Managed Services Framework is geared to accelerate 5G Network adoption by automating all the key network life cycle stages. The main features of netOps.ai include:

Telco Cloud Automation : Automating the Telco Cloud Deployment of different personas and enabling one-click deployment of Telco Cloud.

: Automating the Telco Cloud Deployment of different personas and enabling one-click deployment of Telco Cloud. VNF Lifecycle Automation : Automating VNF Onboarding and End-to-End network integration with integration accelerators in its VNF-Xchange

: Automating VNF Onboarding and End-to-End network integration with integration accelerators in its VNF-Xchange NetDevOps : Implementation of complete DevOps Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) pipeline for 5G networks in a multi-vendor environment

: Implementation of complete DevOps Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) pipeline for 5G networks in a multi-vendor environment Service Orchestration: Automation of Network Services with Orchestration, including closed-loop-control implementation for self-healing and auto-scaling

Manish Vyas, President CME and CEO of Network Services, Tech Mahindra, said, "Tech Mahindra's netOps.ai Framework will significantly boost the speed of 5G network rollouts. Communication service providers across the globe will be able to accelerate their 5G Time-to-Market and simultaneously reduce their cost of ownership by automating every aspect of their network lifecycle. We are preparing to witness the real-world impact of 5G and are collaborating with multiple partners from different industry verticals to develop compelling, practical use cases.

Gabriel Brown, Principal Analyst, Mobile Networks 5G, Heavy Reading, "If operators can deliver at scale, at pace, and at low unit cost, 5G has great potential to contribute to business transformation across diverse industries. We believe the economic and technical case for advanced services, delivered over complex infrastructure, is underpinned by operators' ability to automate operating processes, with CI/CD models that support multi-vendor environments critical to this."

Tech Mahindra is driving collaborative disruption with its 5G partners and will jointly showcase the netOps.ai framework:

Access partner, expert quotes and full press release

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005507/en/

Contacts:

Tuhina Pandey, Global Corporate Communications

Email: media.relations@techmahindra.com; Tuhina.Pandey@TechMahindra.com