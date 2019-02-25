MoonX Technologies Ltd.: K-Pop revolutionizes Fan Accessibility through Decentralized Solutions

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2019 / MoonX, a global leader in Financial and Banking Technology has partnered with K-Pop bands and talent agencies to revolutionize this industry. The partnership with Stasia, Seven O'clock and Dreamcatcher will create a venue to tokenize their future value and receive support through cryptocurrency and form a blockchain-based ecosystem that fairly compensates the fans contributing to an artist's success.





This vibrant fan zone will provide a range of services and products like crowdfunding exercises for K-pop concerts & fan interactions. The system will be leveraged for concert ticket sales, reward tokens for favourite artists, and create an ecosystem that provides fans accessibility to their favourite artists.

Stasia is a crypto-fandom platform where you can show support to your favourite celebrities by purchasing Idol Tokens. Stasia is creating a venue for promising idols to tokenise their future value and receive support through cryptocurrency, and compensates fans contributing to their favourite idol's success through proof-of-support contracts.





Dream Catcher Token (DRC), the first cryptocurrency named after K-Pop idols, will be listed on the MoonX Exchange soon. Fans who hold DRC tokens will be entitled to fan services and incentives like fan meetings and priority passes to concerts.

Dr. Nithin Palavalli, CEO MoonX says, "This partnership will build an organic environment to discover and nurture K-Pop fandom to provide opportunities that propel fans to contribute and enjoy success together".

MoonX will be the global gateway that connects K-Pop industry and it's growing audience across the globe. MoonX is also in discussions with other artists and agencies to create a catalogue of our favourite artists and aims to create a platform for artists and fans to interact with each other and to nurture upcoming talent. Based on the shortlist of artists that MoonX would come up from time to time, in collaboration with Stasia, MoonX will list respective idol coins on its exchange.





MoonX is a supernode of EOS and will partner and mentor developers to leverage the advanced technology associated with the EOS ecosystem to create innovative and interactive DaPPs for the fan community.





While K-Pop industry has bigger plans for the year, this partnership with MoonX, is a strategic entrance of foreign crypto currency markets for various fan services and thereby strengthening the relationship between artists and fans.

