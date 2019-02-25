Leaders in 5G New Radio (NR) technology team up to offer service providers high-performance 5G mmWave and sub-6GHz mobile and fixed wireless solutions for worldwide deployments

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, is partnering with Ericsson (Nasdaq: ERIC) to bring 5G NR (New Radio) solutions to market. Ericsson is a leading network infrastructure provider, carrying approximately 40% of the world's mobile traffic through its networks. Inseego's 5G NR portfolio, set to launch with service providers worldwide in 2019, was selected by Ericsson to meet the increasing demand of high-performance applications.

"Our engineering teams have been working closely with their Ericsson counterparts on interoperability testing between network infrastructure and our patented 5G NR MiFi technology to push our joint solutions toward rapid commercialization," said Ashish Sharma, EVP of IoT Mobile Solutions at Inseego. "As 3GPP specifications continue to evolve, our ecosystem of partners will bring the latest features and enhancements to our customers."

Inseego's market leading 4G LTE and 5G NR solutions are designed to support the latest 3GPP specifications. The solution portfolio is powered by Inseego's patented MiFi technology, recently branded MiFiiQ, the latest technology innovation from Inseego's R&D Labs. MiFiiQ enhancements include new antenna design techniques, quick response algorithms for a wide array of 5G use cases, and the latest hacker-proof security features.

"Ericsson is proud to support our mobile operators with their plans to deploy 5G networks by ensuring interoperability with best-in-class devices," said Jawad Manssour, Head of Networks Portfolio Management at Ericsson. "Inseego's 3GPP compliant 5G NR portfolio is kick-starting service provider deployments and enabling a new wave of use cases that will benefit the global economy."

According to the latest Ericsson Mobility Report, mobile data traffic will increase fivefold over the next five years. A global partner ecosystem with leading-edge 5G capabilities must be in place to serve the demand. Inseego's solutions help unlock key 5G capabilities including wider spectrum utilization, new applications such as 4K/8K video streaming, virtual and augmented reality and emerging industrial use cases.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions that enables high performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT Mobile solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a "zero unscheduled downtime" mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose-built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. Inseego is headquartered in San Diego, California with offices worldwide. www.inseego.com Making5GReal

