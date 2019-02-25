CENTRiC, an Indian smartphone manufacturer, has officially launched its first pop-up selfie camera smartphone CENTRiC S1 at MWC, today. At the starting price US $310, CENTRiC S1 variant comes with a dual security of In-Display Fingerprint Scanner & Face Unlocking Feature. Also, the company unveiled 4 more smartphones L4, A2, G5 G3 priced at USD $90, $140, $160 and $250, respectively.

With an almost bezel-less, 92% screen-to-body ratio, CENTRiC S1 is available in 64GB and 128GB storage variant. The device is powered with the new MediaTek Helio P70 Octa-Core Processor,Wireless Charging and Fast Charging with Pump Express 3.0 that charges the phone up to 50 percent in 20 minutes, consuming less power while delivering flagship level performance. It is equipped with an 8MP front pop-up selfie camera and 16MP+5MP dual rear camera. CENTRiC S1 comes with an AMOLED Display and a 700 Nits Display for true representation of colours and contrast with sharp vividness.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Manish Agrawal, Managing Director, CENTRiC Smartphones said, "With CENTRiC, our focus has always been on expanding customers' ability to resonate with our technology. We waited for the right moment to bring the best products that encompass the digital needs of new-age consumers. The new CENTRiC S1 perfectly syncs with the consumers and their desire to upgrade to the latest advances in digitization. Fast charging, pop-up selfie camera, wireless charging are the growing necessities to enhance their experience."

The new range is a powerful amalgamation of style and technology with exhaustive specs in design, performance, and user experience. CENTRiC S1, A2, L4, G3 and G5 are future-ready smartphones, designed to meet the digital needs of millennials who seek devices that perform and look stylish.

CENTRiC S1- Specifications

8MP front pop-up camera

19.5:9 AMOLED Display

In-display fingerprint

A full-screen FHD 6.39" display with a 92% screen-to-body size ratio

16MP+5MP dual rear camera

Display brightness up to 700 Nits

MediaTek Helio P70 Octa-Core Processor

Fast Charging with Pump Express 3.0 that charges up to 50 percent in 20 minutes

Wireless charging

3800mAh battery

Android Pie

Two variants 4GB RAM|64GB ROM and 6GB RAM|128GB ROM

