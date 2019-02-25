The Outernet: First in New Global Network of Immersive Media Spaces to Launch in London's Soho

Major new live music, retail and events amphitheatre set to open in 2020

Outernet London acts as global blueprint for future planned venues in New York , Los Angeles & beyond

The Outernet London to open in the heart of London's Soho and will embrace local community to energise the vision for Outernet

The Main public atrium will boast floor to ceiling 8k screens & 2,000 capacity venue offering immersive digital experiences

The first in a global network of music and events "amphitheatres" is set to open in the heart of London next year, it was announced today.

The Outernet, will be based at the current development opposite Tottenham Court Road Underground station, at the junction with Oxford Street, London's busiest shopping street. The Outernet London will be the first in a series of connected city centre city hubs that will offer a number of global cities a truly unique experiential destination.

The Outernet London will represent a world-first, offering the globe's first ever city-centre, high capacity immersive media space. The jewel in the crown of The Outernet will be The 'Now Building' - a live interactive broadcast environment that will boast 8k, 360 degree floor-to-ceiling screens which will enable brands and storytellers to share scheduled, short-form content and brand engagement.

The Outernet London will also boast a selection of entertainment facilities including a 2,000 capacity live music venue that will aim to re-energise the rock and roll pedigree of the surrounding Soho area. The venue will take inspiration from the iconic performances that have taken place in nearby venues such as Denmark Street, home to Soho's iconic Tin Pan Alley of historic music venues.

The Outernet is based at the hub of London's new Crossrail service - occupying a truly unique position where Tottenham Court Road, Charing Cross Road and Oxford Street meet. The Outernet is expected to welcome over 400,000 visitors a day comprised of local office workers, shoppers and tourists upon opening.

Aside from The Now Building and live events venue, The Outernet will also comprise a cluster of separate immersive media spaces which will include product sampling lobby, additional live music space, a hotel, to be named Chateau Denmark, various pop-up and fixed retail environments and a selection of restaurants and bars.

The vision for The Outernet has been over a decade in the making, with the property required to deliver the vision taking over 16 years to acquire.

The Outernet London is being viewed as the blueprint for the international roll-out of future Outernet venues. Plans are already being developed to open similar sites in cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Berlin and Dubai, with London being viewed very much as the test bed for the concept.

The development of The Outernet is being driven by President & CEO Philip Bourchier O'Ferrall, a seasoned former Viacom executive and one of the most influential players in the global media and entertainment business.

Commenting on today's news, Philip said, "The Outernet London will be our first site, and will be a truly unique cultural amphitheatre for Londoners. From immersive, digitally-enabled brand experiences, to live music performances to retail, this will be a destination that will be set up to cater for the needs of any Londoner or visitor to the capital.

The Outernet has been a long time in the making and it is truly exciting that today is the day we mark a year until the doors open. We believe The Outernet will offer something unique to brands, advertisers and consumers and with The Now Building, we will have the ability to broadcast what is happening at The Outernet daily to an international audience.

I believe that The Outernet will reinvigorate the music scene of Denmark Street, acting as a catalyst for the next wave of reinvestment in this iconic part of London.London is the debut location, but we have a truly global vision for The Outernet. The future of Outernet is the development of a global network of inter-connected city centre cultural hubs offering consumers immersive digital and media experiences in truly unique locations."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826217/The_Outernet_visualisation.jpg