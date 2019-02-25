PFSweb, Inc.: PFSweb Introduces New Product CloudPick

ALLEN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), a global commerce services company, today announced the introduction of CloudPickSM, a new "Fulfillment-as-a-Service" (FaaS) product, which is being designed to create efficient order fulfillment picking operations for brands and retailers.



A product of the PFSweb Operations business unit, a global leader in logistics automation systems. Once assembled, the carts are shipped directly to the client's fulfillment center for installation and use.

CloudPick is designed to shorten training times, simplify integrations, create flexibility based on product needs, and improve picking efficiency. These carts are designed with lighted buttons and prominent display interfaces to shorten the training process and improve pick accuracy. Our proprietary cloud-based CloudPick technology integrates with most Warehouse Management Systems through a standard messaging interface and the CloudPick carts operate over existing Wi-Fi networks reducing time to implement. Most importantly, the carts are easily configurable and can be customized to fit a number of different product types. More information can be found at pfscommerce.com/cloudpick .

"Picking productivity is a vital metric to creating an efficient and cost-effective fulfillment operation," commented Zach Thomann, EVP and PFS General Manager. "Through the innovation of our own research and development, along with Pcdata's hardware components, CloudPick is designed to maximize efficiency for any operation looking to scale their fulfillment model. Our desire is to help brands of all sizes gain the same advantages with this technology that we've experienced in our own fulfillment centers."

PFS will be co-exhibiting with Pcdata at the IntraLogisteX conference. The event takes place February 26-27, 2019 at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry, England. Attendees are invited to schedule a meeting with the PFS team at pfscommerce.com/contact/ or visit them at IntraLogisteX in booth 242.

About Pcdata

Established in 1988, Pcdata's budding start came developing Pick and Put to Light solutions to facilitate the order picking processes. Today, Pcdata is a global leader in logistics automation systems for consumer goods, both for retail as well as E-Commerce picking operations. With over 1,000 systems installed across the globe, in more than 35 countries, they work with some of the most prestigious brands around the world. Pcdata has over a quarter century of experience developing, manufacturing and implementing warehouse optimization and tracking and tracing solutions, still being a specialist in Pick and Put to Light. For more information, visit www.pcdata-logistics.com .

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb.