New collaboration focuses on fighting climate change and enables users to track, understand and take accountability of their carbon footprint

Doconomy and Mastercard announce their joint effort to combat climate change by enabling DO a free and easy-to-use mobile banking service that lets users track, understand and reduce their CO 2 footprints through carbon offsetting. The launch of DO sets a new standard for purpose-driven payment services and is a major step in Mastercard's commitment to drive innovation for a sustainable future.

By implementing DO Mastercard and Doconomy lets users' values guide their everyday consumption towards more sustainable choices. DO also enables carbon offsetting via UN certified projects. As part of the service DO offers a possibility to invest in funds with a positive impact on people and the planet. This way the solution gives the consumer insights into the environmental effects of their consumptions, paired with tools for creating change by making sustainable choices.

"Together with Doconomy we can engage consumers, retailers and businesses in the fight against climate change. This collaboration is an important part of our focus on sustainability, and this innovative solution offers people a simple way to take responsibility for their carbon footprint, based on what they consume," commented Mark Barnett, Divisional President of Mastercard UK, Ireland, Nordic and Baltics.

In addition to offering users to make their consumption more sustainable, customers can also apply for the physical, climate-friendly and biodegradable DO Mastercard payment card. The card, which is printed with recycled pollution (Air-Ink) and with no magnetic strip is the first of its kind in the world. The DO card is the most tangible payment service effort on the global SDG 12 scene.

"Via Mastercard's global network Doconomy can reach and leverage the power of consumers all over the world and direct capital towards sustainable initiatives. For us, there is no partner better suited than Mastercard, given their sense of purpose and leading technical expertise," says Nathalie Green, CEO at Doconomy.

DO has attracted attention from some of the world's most prominent actors. The United Nation's UNFCCC-secretariat wants to explore a collaboration with Doconomy and Mastercard to promote climate action and awareness among citizens and organizations globally.

"DO represents a new and interesting way of bringing climate action directly to the consumer, which is one of our strategic objectives in our work on Global Climate Action," says Niclas Svenningsen, Manager, Global Climate Action at UNFCCC.

The DO app will become available during April. To join the movement and read more about how we fight climate change through consumption you can visit: https://doconomy.com

About Mastercard at MWC:

Mastercard will have a stand, located at Hall5 Stand5 D61, at MWC Barcelona with a number of key execs available for media interviews for more information please visit our Digital Press Kit or look at @MastercardNews throughout 25th 28th February 2019.

About Doconomy

Doconomy AB was founded in 2018 and is both a fintech startup as well as a philosophy about how we as humans can use our money as a tool for positive change for the climate. Doconomy's vision is to enable a sustainable lifestyle for everyone by providing simple mobile banking services that can change behavior, manage savings and reward a development towards sustainable consumption. Doconomy uses the Åland Index developed by Ålandsbanken to track the impact of every transaction. Follow us on Twitter @doconomy

About Mastercard

Mastercard (NYSE:MA), www.mastercard.com, is a technology company in the global payments industry. Our global payments processing network connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories. Mastercard products and solutions make everyday commerce activities such as shopping, traveling, running a business and managing finances easier, more secure and more efficient for everyone. Follow us on Twitter @MastercardNews, join the discussion on the Beyond the Transaction Blog and subscribe for the latest news on the Engagement Bureau.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005590/en/

Contacts:

For more information:

Nathalie Green, CEO, Mobile: +46 70 606 93 05, nathalie.green@doconomy.com

Annika Kristersson, Director of Communications Nordics Baltics, Mastercard, +46 703173545. Annika.Kristersson@mastercard.com