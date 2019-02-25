Sunstar, a multi-national healthcare company based on oral care announces the acquisition from BMG Pharma S.p.A. of the innovative cancer supportive care product, GelX. Through this acquisition Sunstar gains global distribution of this product line, expanding its position as a global leader in the development and commercialisation of oral healthcare products, mainly marketed under the GUM brand.

BMG Pharma S.p.A, an innovative specialty pharmaceutical company, will invest the proceeds from this transaction into the rapid development completion of a number of new patent protected products with topical, subcutaneous dermatology, osteoarthritis and oral care applications, which it will be able to offer to its network of global marketing partners.

Takeshi Kamigouchi, CEO of Sunstar Suisse SA, commented- "We are proud and excited to distribute the superior product GelX to make the difference in cancer patients' oral conditions globally. Our purpose is to develop and provide products and services that promote mouth body concept to extend people's healthy lifespan and improve their quality of life. GelX is truly expected as a product that plays a key role that demonstrates we are the purpose driven company."

Marco Mastrodonato, CEO of BMG Pharma S.p.A., commented- "I have been partnering with Sunstar since 2002 with a win-win partnership in the oral care segment and at BMG are very proud to be the development and provider partner to a global oral care market leader. This is an important step for the company, bringing a strategic investment which represents a significant growth opportunity by allowing focus on the rapid completion of a number of products in our pipeline with unique propositions.

About Sunstar Suisse SA

Sunstar Suisse SA conducts business mainly in oral care products, such as toothbrushes, interdental brushes, toothpastes, dental rinses, and dental treatment related products for periodontal disease under the brands GUM, BUTLER and GUIDOR throughout the world.

www.sunstar.com

About BMG Pharma S.p.A.

BMG Pharma S.p.A. is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical company with its head office in Milan, Italy, leveraging its proprietary technology platform in the hyaluronan and glycosaminoglycans to develop products that address unmet needs for patients in Dermatology Oral Care and Osteoarthritis BMG Pharma S.p.A. is dedicated to helping pharmaceutical companies in providing valuable and innovative products to patients, pharmacists and physicians.

www.bmgpharma.com

