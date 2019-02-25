Network intelligence and automation company Kenmei Technologies has received an initial order from a pan-European Tier 1 mobile operator group.

This new deal will entail the integration of Kenmei Technologies' solution ADELE into the big data platform of that telecom group, helping the operator group accelerate the adoption of network automation processes in multiple European subsidiaries.

Big Data-native system ADELE (which stands for Autonomous Decisions and Learning) allows multiple operational tasks to be performed automatically, enabling network technical teams to gain process and configuration agility while ensuring customer satisfaction.

Contract was announced during 2019 Mobile World Congress, opening today in the Spanish city of Barcelona.

With the signing of this new contract, Kenmei Technologies becomes a leading player in a market which is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 48.7% in the next five years.

"ADELE empowers network teams of mobile operators to automate routine operational tasks by applying cutting-edge algorithms using machine-base decisioning", Vicent Soler, CEO of Kenmei Technologies, explained.

ADELE helps mobile network operators improve efficiency, network performance and reduce operational costs.

"Being chosen as a strategic partner by a European Tier 1 mobile operator group validates the added-value that ADELE brings to the market, on top of today's existing solutions", Javier Grau, co-founder and EVP Sales of Kenmei Technologies, said.

Kenmei Technologies is a Spanish company based in Valencia founded by telecoms and software experts, focusing on providing data intelligence by machine-based decision making approaches, automating network operations and customer assurance, all designed to help operators deal with a yet incoming network complexity.

