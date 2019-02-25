Happiest Minds Recognized in the IAOP 2019 Best of The Global Outsourcing 100 List

SAN JOSE, California, LONDON and Bengaluru, India, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies, a next-generation digital transformation, infrastructure, security, and product engineering services company, today announced that it has been recognized in the IAOP 2019 'Best of The Global Outsourcing (GO) 100' list, which is a culmination and celebration of the highest-rated companies in the outsourcing industry from the last 10 years.

The Best of The GO 100 recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers. Leading global industry listings of providers and advisors demonstrate their strength and potential through this program. The 2019 results were based upon an evaluation of the scoring results over the entirety of The Global Outsourcing 100 program.

"Quick to adapt to new and emerging technologies since its inception, Happiest Minds places the customer at the center of everything. We are delighted to be recognized as an outstanding outsourcing service provider and this is a testimony of our hard work in building strong relationships and creating value for our customers, year after year," said Salil Godika, Executive Board Member and CEO, Digital Business Services at Happiest Minds.

In 2016, Happiest Minds was recognized by IAOP as a 'Rising Star,' and a year later in 2017, the company was recognized as a 'Leader' in the IAOP GO 100 list. It was also awarded a top IT company under the following categories in 2017:

- Programs for Innovation

- Customer References

- Awards & Certifications

About Happiest Minds Technologies:

Happiest Minds enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experience, business efficiency and actionable insights through an integrated set of disruptive technologies: big data analytics , AI & cognitive computing , Internet of Things , mobility, cloud, security, unified communications, SDN-NFV , RPA , blockchain , etc. Happiest Minds offers domain-centric solutions applying skills, IPs and functional expertise in IT services, product engineering, infrastructure management and security. These services have applicability across industry sectors such as retail, consumer packaged goods, edutech, e-commerce, banking, insurance, hi-tech, engineering R&D, manufacturing, automotive and travel/transportation/hospitality.

Headquartered in Bangalore, India; Happiest Minds has operations in the U.S., UK, The Netherlands, Australia and Middle East.