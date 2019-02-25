A European energy system powered solely by renewables is economically feasible, according to a study which suggests decentralized energy systems operating within the framework of a stronger pan-European energy trade could reduce the cost of electricity from the €69/MWh price seen four years ago to around €51 in 2050.An energy system offering the best aspects of the energy-independent 'prosumer nations' and pan continental 'supergrids' could offer Europe the prospect of an energy system powered entirely from renewables in 2050. That is the finding of a new study by Christian Breyer, professor ...

