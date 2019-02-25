Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the official opening of Andaz Munich Schwabinger Tor, the first Andaz branded hotel in Germany. Joining Andaz hotels in top destinations around the world, including New York, London, Amsterdam and Abu Dhabi, Andaz Munich Schwabinger Tor is the third Andaz branded hotel in Europe. The luxury lifestyle brand celebrates local culture, fully immersing guests in destinations through distinctive experiences that appeal to each of their senses. True to the brand, the hotel offers guests an unscripted Bavarian-inspired experience, allowing guests to feel like locals from the moment they arrive. The hotel is located in the Schwabing district, the cultural hub of the city and home to theaters, restaurants, and the renowned Englischer Garten.

"Schwabinger Tor is a vibrant and bustling area in Munich known for its culture and diversity," said Mattheos Georgiou, general manager for Andaz Munich Schwabinger Tor. "The hotel is a place for inquisitive travelers, guests, and neighbors with interest in the area's urban design, street art, and social responsibility. Munich is known as one of the most livable cities in the world, and the hotel will offer guests an immersive experience in the Bavarian capital."

Locally Inspired Design

Just as Munich combines new and old traditions, the interior design of Andaz Munich Schwabinger Tor weaves in the heart and soul of the city. Guests can take in a video installation by artist Yves Petzner in the lobby. Stone and herringbone oak floors, luminous diamond patterned ceilings, copper accents, and leather sofas all come together to emphasize the design style of Munich.

In a nod to the Englischer Garten, Munich's largest park located steps from the hotel, the meeting space area features a nature-inspired wall composed of vertically hanging plants. Additionally, the Andaz Lounge offers an authentic Bavarian feel, furnished with a "golden pretzel" a seat made from a cast bronze alloy and produced by a local Munich art foundry.

Guestrooms

The hotel features 277 spacious, loft-inspired suites and guestrooms that deliver breathtaking views of the city and the Alps. Every room has been thoughtfully designed with contemporary interpretations of Bavarian traditions. Locally inspired snacks and drinks fill the mini-bar in each room. In a unique collaboration with Andaz Munich Schwabinger Tor, bath amenities in each guestroom were produced by La Bottega and Saskia Diez, an internationally renowned Munich jewelry designer. Custom-designed sofas, reminiscent of vintage car seats, provide a comfortable and luxurious setting.

Dining with a Sense of Place

The Lonely Broccoli celebrates the unique flavors of Bavaria by serving quality meat and using (almost) all parts of the animal. The menu offers a selection of prime cuts, grilled and slow-roasted meats, accompanied by local and seasonal produce. The open kitchen in the middle of the restaurant is accompanied by two long chef's tables offering front row seats to the culinary activities.

M'Uniqo, the dramatic rooftop bar, one of the highest in town, is the perfect place to socialize over botanical-infused cocktails, listen to live music, and take in a stunning, panoramic view of the city and the Alps.

Designed to stimulate the senses, Bicicletta, the hotel's coffee bar, infuses aromas its artisan coffee and also offers fresh juices. Guests can enjoy their favorite beverage while sitting on unique bar stools shaped like bicycle seats. For a casual bite, guests can stop by Café M throughout the day for its deli menu.

Wellness

With carefully selected, regionally inspired products and healing treatments massages, body rituals, facials and aromatherapy every guest will leave The Andaz Spa, one of the city's largest spas, feeling truly connected to the heart and soul of Munich. A spiral staircase connects the spa to the 15 foot (17 meter) swimming pool, along with an elevator that takes guests directly to the pool deck, where, on a clear day, guests can see as far as the Alps. Gym-goers can take advantage of the fully equipped, state-of-the-art, 24-hour gym.

Meetings and Events

Measuring more than 21,530 square feet (2,000 square meters), Andaz Munich Schwabinger Tor is the perfect location for creative gatherings. Guests can choose from seven inspiring studios for meetings and events, two private kitchens, a 2,150 square foot (200 square meter) exhibition space, and a 5,380 square foot (500 square meter) ballroom with a diamond-shaped folding ceiling and countless programmable lighting options.

The studio spaces offer guests a creative and relaxed environment to work alone or host informal meetings. Situated across two floors and complete with comfortable sofas and playful elements, guests also have access to large flat-screen TVs and glass whiteboards.

Each gathering space reflects the neighborhood, such as the green wall with hanging plants in the welcome area that's inspired by the Englischer Garten.

Opposite the studios on both floors is a private kitchen seating 12 at a wooden table set under the playful, suspended lamps. Here, guests can enjoy the action of live cooking at every event.

