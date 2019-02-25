Dynatronics Corporation: PROTEAMTM by Hausmann Renews its Platinum Partnership with Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2018 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT), a leading provider of physical therapy, rehabilitation, and athletic training products, today announced that PROTEAMTM by Hausmann has renewed its Platinum Partnership with PFATS (Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society), an organization made up of the Athletic Trainers employed by the teams of the National Football League ("NFL").

Hausmann has a rich history with the NFL and other professional sports teams since introducing PROTEAMTM in 2001. In connection with the partnership, Hausmann will be attending the PFATS Vendor Show held in conjunction with the NFL Combine on February 25th in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Chris von Jako, Chief Executive Officer for Dynatronics noted, "We are proud vendors of the 2019 Super Bowl champion New England Patriots. Last year we completed large projects for the Philadelphia Eagles as well as the Denver Broncos. We are pleased with the relationships we have built with NFL teams and value this partnership with PFATS." Joe Patten, National Sales Manager for the PROTEAMTM line added, "As a former NFL athletic trainer, I am pleased that we have again renewed our partnership with PFATS. NFL teams have been very supportive of the PROTEAMTM line since its introduction, and this partnership solidifies our commitment to continue providing great products used by NFL athletes and trainers."

Dynatronics is a medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative products designed to accelerate one to their optimal health. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad range of products for clinical use in physical therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and athletic training. Through its distribution channels, Dynatronics markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and consumers. The company is headquartered in greater Salt Lake City, Utah, and its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands including Bird & Cronin®, Dynatron Solaris®, Hausmann, Physician's Choice®, and PROTEAM™. More information is available at www.dynatronics.com.

