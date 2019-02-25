PJX Resources Inc.: Dr. Trygve Hoy Joins PJX Resources' Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2019 / PJX Resources is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Trygve Hoy to the Board of Directors. Dr. Hoy is well respected for his 45 years of experience and knowledge as a research economic and exploration geologist.

Dr. Hoy is a Professional Engineer and a member of the Society of Economic Geologists. He received his BSc (Geology) from the University of British Columbia, his MSc (Geology) from Carleton University, Ottawa, his Doctorate of Geology from Queens University, Ontario and Geological Engineering Degree from the University of British Columbia in 1976. He joined the British Columbia Department of Mines in 1974 and spent 28 years there as a research economic geologist, mainly concentrating on deposits and their setting in the southeastern part of the province of B.C where PJX Resources owns the mineral rights to over 50,000 hectares of land. Trygve has been an exploration consultant since 2002.

"We welcome Trygve as a valued member to the Board." states the President and CEO of PJX, John Keating. "Trygve's extensive knowledge of the Sullivan zinc-lead-silver deposit, sediment-hosted copper deposits and the structural geology of gold deposits will greatly contribute to the considerable expertise and experience of PJX's Board of Directors."

Additional Background

Trygve has won several awards, including the Provincial Medallists Award (2002) presented annually to the top Canadian geologist working in provincial and territorial areas in mineral deposit related fields. He also received the prestigious Julian Goldy Award for top research paper presented at an annual Geological Association of Canada meeting. Dr. Hoy co-authored the setting of mineral deposits in the Belt-Purcell Supergroup where PJX's exploration properties are located (the Sullivan Volume, Geological Association of Canada, Special Publication No. 1 (2001)).

Dr. Hoy's experience and expertise spans most metallic deposit types including the following:

Sedex deposits in the Purcell Supergroup of Canada where he co-edited the major treatise on the Sullivan deposit and its environment, titled "The Geological Environment of the Sullivan deposit", and was an author of several papers in this volume.

About PJX Resources Inc.

PJX is a mineral exploration company focused on building shareholder value and community opportunity through the exploration and development of mineral resources with a focus on gold and base metals. PJX's properties are located in the historical mining area of Cranbrook and Kimberley, British Columbia. Please refer to our web site http://www.pjxresources.com for additional information.

