DFLabs, the award-winning Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) vendor, today announced it was named a Red Herring Top 100 Europe award winner as one of the continent's leading private companies.

DFLabs will demonstrate the award winning IncMan SOAR platform at RSA Conference 2019 from March 5-7 at Booth #3104 located in the South Hall.

"Being named a Red Herring 100 Company further validates that DFLabs is the leading independent Security Orchestration, Automation and Response vendor in the industry," said Dario Forte, CEO and founder of DFLabs. "As a private company, we will continue to out innovate and build an open platform for security incident response against competitors that are being assimilated into large publicly traded companies."

The Red Herring Top 100 Europe recognizes the most innovative entrepreneurs and their companies across all industries. DFLabs was selected from approximately 1,200 privately financed companies in the European Region. Since 1996, Red Herring has kept tabs on these up-and-comers. It was among the first to recognize that companies such as Alibaba, Facebook, Google, SalesForce.com, Skype, SuperCell, Spotify, Twitter, and YouTube would change the way we live and work.

"In 2019, selecting the top achievers was by no means a small feat," said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. "In fact, we had the toughest time in years because so many entrepreneurs had crossed significant milestones so early in the European tech ecosystem. We believe DFLabs embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture."

Red Herring's editorial staff evaluated the companies on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technological innovation, management quality, overall business strategy and market penetration. This assessment was complemented by a review of the track records and standings of similar startups in the same verticals, allowing Red Herring to see past the "hype" and make the list a valuable instrument of discovery and advocacy for the most promising new business models in Europe.

DFLabs has been invited to present at the Red Herring Top 100 North America event in May and later compete internationally for the Top 100 Global in October.

About DFLabs IncMan SOAR

DFLabs is the most open SOAR solution in the market, which provides a framework for customizing and adding new automated integrations between security tools and IncMan SOAR, without the need for complex coding. With its unique capability of full security incident lifecycle automation, DFLabs patent pending R3 Rapid Response Runbooks use hundreds of automated actions to provide workflows and execute a variety of data enrichment, notification, containment and custom actions based on complex, stateful and logical decision making. This accelerates the ability of responders to assess, investigate and hunt for threats. Runbooks also collect and facilitate knowledge transfer between incident response (IR) and SOC teams.

About DFLabs

DFLabs is an award-winning and recognized global leader in security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) technology. The company's management team has helped shape the cyber security industry, which includes co-editing several industry standards such as ISO 27043 and ISO 30121. Its flagship product, IncMan SOAR, has been adopted by Fortune 500 and Global 2000 organizations worldwide. DFLabs has operations in Europe, North America, and EMEA. For more information, visit www.dflabs.com or connect with us on Twitter @DFLabs.

