Longtime Executive Director Will Enhance HRS Events and Global Reach

HRS, the leading Global Hotel Solutions provider, announced the appointment of Greeley Koch to the position of Vice President on the company's marketing and content creation team. Koch will help enhance HRS' content and messaging to the global managed travel industry, as well as drive agendas for the company's growing portfolio of educational events, especially the Corporate Lodging Forum and HRS' hotel sourcing and payment labs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005600/en/

Longtime Corporate Travel Executive Greeley Koch to Join HRS as Vice President of Marketing on April 1st. (Photo: Business Wire)

Koch joins HRS after six years as Executive Director of the Association of Corporate Travel Executives (ACTE), where his initiatives helped spur a broad range of research and informational events for corporate travel managers and industry influencers. Prior to ACTE, Koch supported a diverse group of global corporate clients as a prominent consultant. He also served as a travel procurement leader for two prominent global companies (Abbott Laboratories and Bank of America) as part of his three decades in managed travel.

"HRS' ongoing globalization and its investment in educational programs, from relevant research projects to staging unbiased events, presents a great opportunity," said Koch. "I look forward to building upon the good work HRS has already done, and positioning it further as the thought leader of the corporate lodging category." Koch starts in his new role with HRS on April 1st

HRS' Corporate Lodging Forum (CLF) is the world's leading event for business hotel bookings. Since 2013, thousands of travel managers and procurement executives on five continents have taken part in CLF. This year, CLF events will take place in 14 countries. CLF addresses topics related to hotel program management, meetings groups, payment solutions and connectivity in the travel industry.

"Greeley is the right person to take our CLF events to the next level, and enhance the industry's understanding of how our disruptive, holistic approach to corporate hotel programs drives both savings and adoption," said Tobias Ragge, CEO of HRS. "As technologies evolve and transparency becomes increasingly vital for corporations, Greeley's experience with a broad range of companies in the global travel ecosystem will enrich our industry engagement as we further expand our services in countries like Australia and India."

About HRS

HRS simplifies business travel. Corporate travel managers and business travelers around the world trust HRS to find the best accommodation and simplify all processes related to their business travel. In addition to professional hotel sourcing and the negotiation of corporate rates with hotels, HRS optimizes paperless payment of hotel accommodation and meetings, as well as automated invoice processing. More than 3,000 multinational corporations rely on HRS Global Hotel Solutions. Customers include global Fortune 500 companies, including Google, Siemens, Alibaba, China Mobile and Volkswagen. HRS pursues clear goals: savings for companies and high traveler satisfaction. Founded in Cologne in 1972, HRS today has more than 1,500 employees in more than 35 offices worldwide including Berlin, London, Milan, Mumbai, New York, Paris, San Francisco, São Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Warsaw. Clients and business travelers benefit from HRS' global network combined with local market expertise. Further information atcorporate.hrs.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005600/en/

Contacts:

Michael Brophy

HRS Global Media Relations

+1 214-356-4326

michael.brophy@hrs.com

Bjoern Zimmer

HRS Communications

+ 49 221 2077-5104

presse@hrs.de