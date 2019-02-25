sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Wessanen: Integrated Annual Report, convocation and agenda AGM online

Integrated Annual Report, convocation and agenda AGM online

Wessanen has published its Integrated Annual Report 2018

Our Integrated Annual Report 2018, titled "Building a new kind of food company", shows how we are developing Wessanen further based on our purpose 'connecting to nature'.
Read the full report here: https://wessanen.com/investor-relations/annual-report-financial-information/annual-report/

Wessanen 2018 convocation and agenda AGM online

Wessanen has published the convocation for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on its website (www.wessanen.com).
The AGM will be held in De Hallen Studio's, Hannie Dankbaar Passage 18, 1053 RT Amsterdam on Thursday 11 April 2018 at 14:00h.
The AGM agenda includes, amongst others, the following voting items:
  • Adoption of the 2018 financial statements
  • Adoption of the proposed 2018 dividend of €0.14 per share, payable wholly in cash
  • Discharge of the members of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board
  • Reappointment of Mr Rudy Kluiber as member of the Supervisory Board
  • Amendment of Remuneration Policy
  • Amendment of Wessanen's articles of association
  • Authorisation of the Executive Board to repurchase shares in Wessanen
  • Designation of the Executive Board as competent body to issue shares and to limit or exclude the statutory pre-emptive rights
  • Appointment of auditor charged with auditing the 2020 financial statements

Important dates 2019

11-04-2019 AGM (14h00 CET)
18-04-2019 Publication Q1 2019 trading update
19-07-2019 Publication Q2 2019 interim results
18-10-2019 Publication Q3 2019 trading update

For more information

Klaus Arntz (EVP Marketing and Sustainability)
Phone +31 20 3122 114
Email klaus.arntz@wessanen.com
Twitter @Wessanen_250
Integrated Annual Report 2018, convocation and agenda AGM online (http://hugin.info/143317/R/2236354/880670.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Wessanen via Globenewswire

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)