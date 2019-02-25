Employee engagement leader Poppulo appoints Product Innovator Alan Beiagi as Senior Vice President of Product

BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The leading employee communications and engagement company, Poppulo, has announced the appointment of Alan Beiagi to lead its pioneering product innovation and development program.

Beiagi joins as Senior Vice President of Product and brings with him over 20 years' experience of top-tier product innovation and strategic development at leading digital media companies, AOL, MapQuest, TomTom, DataXu and Pixability.

The appointment comes as Poppulo consolidates its sector-leading position in the workplace engagement market and accelerates its international expansion following a $35 million investment last month by US-based Susquehanna Growth Equity (SGE).

Commenting on Beiagi's appointment, Poppulo's United States president, Eric Shealy, said: "We're very excited about Alan joining us and what his extensive breadth of experience, talent and expertise will bring as we push the boundaries of innovation and scale the business."

"This is a critical appointment at an important juncture in Poppulo's growth and ambition as we shape the future of employee communications and engagement. We've got big plans, it's going to be an exciting ride, and Alan is incredibly energized about the crucial role he's going to play," said Shealy.

Prior to joining Poppulo, Beiagi was Chief Product Officer at the video advertising software company, Pixability, and was previously VP of Product Management at the high-profile programmatic marketing software company, DataXu, based in Boston.

At Poppulo, he will direct the vision and lead a team of world-class developers and engineers who have created a suite of innovations that are helping to transform workplace communications and engagement throughout the world.

Over 20% of the largest employers in the United States and 30% of the largest employers in Europe are Poppulo customers. Customers include Unilever, Bank of America, Nestlé, Johnson Controls, Rolls-Royce, and almost half the world's top pharma companies.



"What Poppulo has achieved in a short few years is awesome and I've been a huge fan. Eric and Andrew (O'Shaughnessy, founder and CEO) have an infectious passion for helping companies become more successful through engaging their workers with highly effective communications," said Beiagi.

"Shockingly low levels of employee engagement are costing employers billions of dollars every year and leaving enormous numbers of workers unfulfilled and unhappy. A significant amount of investment has gone into marketing automation technologies which can be transformative in reshaping employee communications and increasing employee engagement," he said.

"I'm tremendously excited about the company's vision and ambition and I'm looking forward to being part of the energy that's driving such an innovative and accomplished team," he said.

Announcing SGE's $35 million investment last month, chief executive O'Shaughnessy said it would help the company accelerate its international expansion in a sector that is now recognized as critical to business success.

"The companies and organizations who are winning know how absolutely crucial internal communication is not only for employee engagement but also in terms of recruitment and retention - and ultimately the bottom line," he said.

SGE's managing director, Jonathan Klahr, said: "We're very excited about what we can achieve together, as Poppulo escalates its global influence and expansion through best-in-class innovation and thought-leadership.



Poppulo: Shaping the future of employee communications and engagement.

When many of the world's most successful organizations - including GSK, Aon, Telefonica, Honda, and CDK Global - want to solve complex employee communication and engagement challenges with their large international workforces, they look to Poppulo.

Custom-built software designed for the internal communications sector enables organizations to plan, target, publish and measure the impact of their communications across multiple digital channels - email, mobile, video, social networks, all on one platform.

Just as easily, employee sentiment can quickly and regularly be assessed through pulse surveys using the same technology. For more information: poppulo.com

