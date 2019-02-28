Technology executive brings more than 20 years' experience leading product design to boost user adoption and customer growth

Customer engagement company Urban Airship today announced Greg Biggers has joined its senior leadership team as vice president of product and design. Biggers will be responsible for leading product management, product design, product discovery and user research.

Biggers has spent the past 20 years building software products at fast-growing technology companies across mobile, SaaS, CRM and martech, resulting in more than $3 billion in acquisition value at Responsys, Chordiant and Vantive. Most recently, he was the CEO and Chief Product Officer at Akimbo, where he was responsible for corporate strategy and product development. Prior to that, Greg served as Chief Product and Marketing Officer for SenseLabs and Genomera where he led product, design, engineering, marketing and sales teams. Earlier in his career, Greg helped create the martech and customer experience categories as product management director at Responsys as the company's first product management hire, and at Chordiant (now Pegasystems).

A leader in the high-tech product community, Greg created the Product Management Immersive curriculum and program at General Assembly, where he continues to serve as faculty, growing the next generation of product leaders and entrepreneurs.

"Today's marketers demand a best-in-breed product experience to deliver on their great challenge: reaching consumers in the right channel, at the right time and with the right message," said Mike Herrick, senior vice president of product and engineering, Urban Airship. "Greg has built some of the most sophisticated marketing technology products over more than two decades. He will help Urban Airship apply state-of-the-art product discovery techniques to expand our platform, helping even more businesses grow customer value with meaningful experiences and useful information delivered throughout the customer journey."

This appointment comes on the heels of an already momentous year for Urban Airship. In January, the company announced the acquisition of Accengage to form the world's largest mobile customer engagement company, with solutions for apps, websites, SMS, email, mobile wallets and other channels. In addition, Urban Airship has expanded its product line, releasing AI orchestration and predictive models to take the guesswork out of delivering highly relevant cross-channel messages that customers will welcome.

"Urban Airship is the leading provider of customer engagement solutions, enabling global brands to reach audiences across channels with the highest impact," said Greg Biggers, vice president of product and design, Urban Airship. "I'm excited to help grow customer delight and business results through the Urban Airship product portfolio-powering more and more of the world's best customer engagement experiences."

