SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Names Robert Schneider to the Board of Directors

SVB&T Corporation (OTCQX: SVBT) parent company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, names Robert "Bob" Schneider as Board of Director of both entities as of February 12, 2019.

"Bob Schneider is home-grown talent with executive level manufacturing experience who will bring added strength in the areas of commercial business and finance," said Jamie Shinabarger, President & CEO of Springs Valley. "We welcome his knowledge of the greater Jasper community, as well as the skillset that he possesses, to our already accomplished and diverse Community Bank Board of Directors."

In his new role, Bob will join the current Directors to oversee Springs Valley through a wide variety of tasks including the establishment of policies and objectives, the appointment and review of executive positions, and the approval of annual budgets.

Bob is retired as Chairman of the Board & CEO of Kimball International, Inc. He was previously Chief Financial Officer of Kimball International. Before joining Kimball, Bob was with the public accounting firm Deloitte, Haskins, & Sells in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Bob and his wife, Ann, reside in Jasper, IN. They are the parents of two children: John and Emily (Adam) Messmer. Bob is an active member of Precious Blood Church and enjoys the outdoors and traveling.

"I have been a customer of Springs Valley for over 30 years, and I have always been impressed with their customer service and innovativeness," said Bob. "I look forward to contributing my insight and expertise in a wide range of financial and strategic disciplines. I am pleased to be working with such a talented and committed Board and management team."

SVB&T Corporation is headquartered at 8482 West State Road 56, French Lick, Indiana 47432 with administrative offices at 1500 Main Street, Jasper, Indiana 47546. Springs Valley has two locations in both Dubois and Orange Counties. Its subsidiary, Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, offers full-service bank and trust services. Springs Valley has products and services for all types of families and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, electronic services, online mortgage applications and a variety of other loan options. In addition, the company has a full-service trust department managed by experienced, talented professionals specializing in estate planning, tax planning and wealth management. Investment Services are also offered by a licensed, professional Springs Valley representative. More information can be found online at www.svbt.bank. The company's stock is traded on the OTCQX trading platform under ticker symbol SVBT (www.otcmarkets.com).

Springs Valley Bank is a member of FDIC and is an Equal Housing Lender.

