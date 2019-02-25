sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 25.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,02 Euro		+0,001
+5,26 %
WKN: A2DHFT ISIN: AU000000LPD2 Ticker-Symbol: AUB 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
LEPIDICO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LEPIDICO LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,018
0,021
16:18
0,018
0,02
15:16
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LEPIDICO LTD
LEPIDICO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LEPIDICO LTD0,02+5,26 %