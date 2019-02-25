NSF International to Provide Third-Party Certification of U.S. FDA Food Safety Requirements

NSF's import supplier certification program now authorized to certify foreign supplier compliance with Food Safety Modernization Actor contact Carey Allen at callen@nsf.org. For media inquiries, please contact Lindsay Karpinskas at media@nsf.orgor +1-734-773-4194.
NSF International companies are accredited by the American National Standards Institute) is an independent, global organization that facilitates standards development, and tests and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. With operations in more than 175 countries, NSF International is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organizationacross all supply chain sectors, including agriculture, animal feed and welfare, produce, food processing, packaging manufacture, distribution, dairy, seafood, quality management software, retail and restaurants. Services include Global Food Safety Initiative, foodservice equipment and nonfood compounds certification, HACCP validation and inspection, label claims verification and certification, DNA and food package testing, product and process development and organic and Certified Transitional certification through Quality Assurance International (QAI). Separately, we offer expert consulting and training, including food fraud services.