Baltimore, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2019) - Dr. Henry Lowe Ph.D. announces -

It is with pleasure that Flavocure Biotech, Inc. welcomes the creation of Advisory Board Chairman, reporting to the company's board of directors. In the creation of this new role, Dr. Jose Luis Calderon, M.D. has accepted the role as Chairman of the Advisory Board of Directors. Dr. Calderon, a graduate of Harvard Medical School, also serves as a member of the Division of General Internal Medicine & Health Services Research, Department of Medicine, the David Geffen School of Medicine, UCLA. In addition to his work with UCLA Medical School, Dr. Calderon is an advisory board member serving on the board of the UCLA Cannabis Research Initiative and a Voting Member for ASTM International Committee on International Cannabis Standards.

Dr. Henry Lowe, Flavocure's Chairman commented, "Flavocure has attracted some of the world's top thought leadership on the subject of cannabis related phytopharmaceuticals. Dr. Calderon is no exception - he has remarkable credentials and has become a valuable member of the Flavocure team". As the company continues their pursuit of FDA approval for their drugs FLB-03G and Cresorol, the advisory board will lend significant support to this process.

Flavocure is also pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Thomas Lang, Ph.D. as Director of Regulatory Affairs. Dr. Lang is an experienced pharmaceutical and biotech industry veteran, graduating with degrees in Chemistry and Pharmacy. Dr. Lang previously served as the President and Vice Chairman of Serono, Inc., a biopharmaceutical business of Merck, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. At Serono, Dr. Lang was responsible for a wide range of therapeutic areas, including Immunology. Dr. Lang's responsibilities included successfully navigating high level strategic interactions with senior level FDA, State and Government officials, advocacy support groups and pharmaceutical affiliations. Dr. Lang has also served as President of Stallergenes, Inc., and Sr. Vice President of Stallergenes Greer, a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in the UK.

Mr. Clark Swanson, MBA, Executive Vice Chairman of Flavocure commented, "Dr. Lang is highly experienced in traditional and advanced biopharmaceutical products with such companies as Ciba-Geigy, Janssen, Warner-Lambert, Organon, and Serono. This experience led to the successful commercialization of 12 products, and it is with that expertise that we look to the future of Flavocure's drug pipeline with great optimism." Mr. Swanson continued, "Dr. Lang has already been a tremendous asset in our Investigational New Drug ("IND") studies and preparations furthering our FDA applications".

For more information contact:



Clark Swanson

clark.swanson@flavocure.com

About Flavocure:

Flavocure Biotech, Inc. aims to be a leader in the transformation of medicinal properties from cannabis. The company, in collaboration with some of the most prestigious medical research institutions in the world, has discovered ground-breaking cannabis derived molecules and generated preliminary data indicating activity against therapeutically validated kinase mutation targets. Flavocure's patent filed technology has led to an FDA Orphan Drug designation, as well as allowed the company to begin IND enabling studies for Phase 1/2 human clinical trials. Flavocure is currently privately held.

We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43018