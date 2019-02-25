Market Logic Software is proud to announce that Market Logic consultant Sarah Dinsmore has been awarded Unilever's 2018 CMI Partner Excellence Award. The award, for which hundreds of nominations are received, recognizes Unilever partners who stand out for their contributions and commitment to partnership excellence.

Sarah Dinsmore is a Senior Success Consultant, supporting Unilever's PeopleWorld platform, the global insights engine that's powered by Market Logic and used by insights managers and marketers worldwide to "know what Unilever knows" from all its past research.

At the end of 2018, Unilever invited all members of the global Consumer and Market Insights organization to nominate specific agency partners they felt had "gone the extra mile in their commitment to the Unilever partnership". From hundreds of nominations, Sarah was selected by the CMI Leadership team to be a recipient of the 2018 CMI Partner Excellence Award.

"Sarah has been instrumental in the next generation of knowledge management," said Unilever CMI. "Her bias for action, utter determination, and relocation to Rotterdam show inspiring levels of personal commitment to her role and we are extremely grateful for all of her hard work."

Market Logic CEO Kay Iversen echoes Unilever's praise. "With her careful listening and thoughtful feedback, Sarah embodies our 'client first' ethos and delivers invaluable guidance for the innovation roadmap with PeopleWorld. We are pleased to have such a strong presence at Unilever, and to learn that Unilever has recognized Sarah's contribution with this important award."

ABOUT MARKET LOGIC

Market Logic helps the world's best brands to run insights-driven businesses. We do this with insights portals to share and promote insights and intelligence, and market insights platforms to generate insights from data and inject these in business processes. Our software is used to drive customer centricity in CPG, healthcare, retail, finance, telecom, travel and media sectors, where our clients collaborate with 600+ research agencies online. We employ 300+ software developers, data scientists and marketing professionals at regional headquarters in Berlin, Chicago, Pune and Singapore. For more information, see www.marketlogicsoftware.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005652/en/

Contacts:

Elizabeth P. Morgan

+49 178 749 2991

epm@marketlogicsoftware.com