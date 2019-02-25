Hytera, a leading global provider of innovative Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) communications solutions, debuts at Mobile World Conference 2019 (MWC 2019) with its next-generation P-LTE convergence communications solution, including P-LTE Mission Critical Services (MCS) solution and a new PoC handset today in Barcelona, Spain.

At MWC, Hytera showcased its capability of converging broadband and narrowband, public and private networks to provide next-generation on-demand communications solutions for public safety, emergency response, rail transit, airports, and the energy industry.

The Hytera P-LTE MCS solution complies with both LTE and MCS standards and consists of trunking terminals, base stations, evolved Trunking Core network (eTC), MCS trunking servers, network management and dispatch applications. The system features high QoS, low latency, backup, and redundancy to better secure data and its transmission.

Visitors were attracted to multiple trunking services, such as MCPTT calls, video uploading and distribution, video conferencing, and dynamic regrouping and were invited to experience how the Hytera MCS solution could be used in various scenarios.

Hytera also showcased a complete PoC solution over 2G, 3G, 4G and WiFi networks for customers, who can either buy additional hardware to build their own networks for private management, or rent cloud servers for flexible management. Hytera PoC radios are compatible with most on-market PoC solutions and adaptable to customized software. The Hytera innovative PoC solution interconnects both narrowband and broadband networks to ensure a seamless user experience on voice, call control and dispatch services.

In addition, the Cecoco integrated command and control solution and the emergency response solution were also shown in the booth.

"The demand for broadband and smart systems among industrial customers is setting the direction for the business." Yelin Jiang, Executive VP at Hytera, said at the booth, "Hytera convergent communications solution can help customers merge into public networks and even the Internet, and enable customers to achieve successful business innovation and transformation with a rich set of smart available applications. Hytera would like to build wider partnerships in the ecosystem, and create greater value for industrial customers by leveraging its deep insight into the PMR industry, as well as Internet technologies and cloud services."

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited is a leading global provider of innovative Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) communications solutions that improve organizational efficiency and make the world safer. Founded in Shenzhen, China in 1993 and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (002583.SZ), Hytera has ten R&D centers around the world. Hytera serves customers in over 120 countries and regions, including government, public safety, utilities, transportation and enterprises. Sepura Group PLC (in UK) and its subsidiary Teltronic S.A.U. (in Spain) became a part of Hytera in May, and Norsat International Inc. (in Canada) and its Sinclair Division became part of Hytera in July 2017. For more information, please visit www.hytera.com.

